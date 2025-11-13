Priyanka Chopra is Mandakini in SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter; Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh say... Priyanka Chopra's first look as Mandakini in SS Rajamouli’s Globetrotter is out. Her husband Nick Jonas and Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh reacting to her poster.

Priyanka Chopra returns to Indian films after The White Tiger in 2021, this time starring in SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter. Her first look as Mandakini from the film was unveiled on November 12. Ever since, celebs and fans have been lauding her look on social media.

Hours before unveiling her first look from Globetrotter, Priyanka Chopra hosted an 'Ask PCJ' session on X (formerly Twitter), where she spoke all about the film and learning Telugu.

Priyanka Chopra's first look as Mandakini

Globetrotter is touted to be a sci-fi thriller. Priyanka Chopra, in her first-look poster, wore a yellow saree and fired shots from a gun. "She’s more than what meets the eye… Say hello to Mandakini," PeeCee wrote while sharing her look.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli welcomed Priyanka back in Indian films and wrote, "The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI." Take a look:

Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh react

Celebs and fans have been praising Priyanka Chopra's look as Mandakini ever since. Nick Jonas, PeeCee's biggest cheerleader, wrote, "Incredible!". Ranveer Singh found his Gunday co-star's look "very cool". R Madhavan, whose De De Pyaar De 2 releases on November 14, commented, "Wowowowowoeoe Andy Brilliant … what a look and IMPACT. You’re just getting unbelievable by the day." The Office creator Mindy Kaling, close friends with Priyanka, said, "Oh damn girl".

Is Priyanka Chopra returning to Indian films for good?

Priyanka Chopra, during her 'Ask PCJ' session on X (formerly Twitter), replied to a fan asking whether Globetrotter marks her return to Indian films. "Is this your grand return to Indian cinema or a whole new PCJ era?", the fan asked. To this, PeeCee replied, "Hopefully a new era and my return to Indian films. I’m not sure. But I know it will be incredible (sic)."

When another fan asked her, "We have missed you alot in Indian Cinema @priyankachopra We hope #GlobeTrotter is just the beginning We love you PeeCee #AskPCJ", the Barfi star replied, "By Gods grace. I’m hoping to be able to do the best work I can around the world. With all your support it feels like anything is possible. Hi @mukesh_pc haven’t talked for so long. How are u?"

Globetrotter is SS Rajamouli's next offering after Baahubali and RRR. The film's teaser will be launched in a mega event on November 15.

