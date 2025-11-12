Is Priyanka Chopra making a comeback to Indian films with Globetrotter? Actor reveals Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally responded to the buzz about her much-talked-about Bollywood comeback with SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Globetrotter. Here's what she said.

Ever since Priyanka Chopra has moved to Hollywood and built her life in Los Angeles, her fans in the country have been missing her in Indian films. Hence, when PeeCee, as she is fondly called, announced that she is starring in an Indian film after four years, fans were overjoyed.

Priyanka Chopra will star in SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter, co-starring Mahesh Babu. Does the film mark her comeback to Indian films? Find out what she said.

Priyanka Chopra returning to Indian films for good?

Priyanka Chopra hosted an 'Ask PCJ' session on X (formerly Twitter), where a fan asked whether Globetrotter marks her return to Indian films. "Is this your grand return to Indian cinema or a whole new PCJ era?", a fan asked the actor. She replied, "Hopefully a new era and my return to Indian films. I’m not sure. But I know it will be incredible (sic)." Take a look:

Yet another fan asked her: "We have missed you alot in Indian Cinema @priyankachopra We hope #GlobeTrotter is just the beginning We love you PeeCee #AskPCJ." To this, the Citadel star replied, "By Gods grace. I’m hoping to be able to do the best work I can around the world. With all your support it feels like anything is possible. Hi @mukesh_pc haven’t talked for so long. How are u?"

This is a developing story.