Priyanka Chopra rocks a giant snake necklace, here’s how Nick Jonas reacted | Watch In the latest Priyanka Chopra shared some beautiful photos with her husband Nick Jonas on social media, where se can also been seen rocking a giant snake necklace.

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra has returned to an old hobby as she was seen posing with a python around her neck. These photos revisit an old hobby of Priyanka Chopra's. She posed for photos while smiling with a python around her neck, showcasing her carefree and fearless personality.

In the latest Priyanka Chopra shared some beautiful photos with her husband Nick Jonas on social media, which are captivating fans. These photos revisit an old hobby of Priyanka Chopra's. She posed for photos while smiling with a python around her neck, showcasing her carefree and fearless personality.

Priyanka Chopra's post goes viral

Priyanka posted several photos on Instagram, showing her and Nick Jonas having fun together. In some of these photos, Priyanka is seen wearing a python around her neck and looking extremely happy.

Priyanka also posted a fun video in which she can be seen joking around with Nick. In the video, Priyanka jokes about calling the python 'Red Serpenti,' while Nick compliments her. In the caption of the post, Priyanka wrote, 'There's a theme here... a very lighthearted one.'

On the work front

Recently, Priyanka also shared photos from her tour with Nick and her daughter, Malti. She wrote in the caption, 'Going on tour with Daddy is always fun.'

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen playing a pirate in the film 'The Bluff.' She has also completed shooting for the second season of the web series 'Citadel.' She is also working with Mahesh Babu in director SS Rajamouli's film 'SSMB29.'

Also Read: Fact check: Deepika Padukone's name removed from Kalki 2898 AD credits? Know here