Fact check: Deepika Padukone's name removed from Kalki 2898 AD credits? Know here A video created stir online, where Deepika Padukone's name was seen missing from Kalki 2898 AD end credits on OTT giant Netflix. Let's find out if its true or not.

New Delhi:

Deepika Padukone and her film Kalki 2898 AD have been a lot of buzz recently. Earlier, the makers shocked everyone by announcing that the actress will not be seen reprising her role of Sumathi in Kalki 2898 AD sequel, and now a video of her name being removed from the films end credits has upset the global star's fans.

Deepika Padukone fans called the makers of Kalki 2898 AD petty, over the viral video. But has the actress's name really removed from the the film's end credits. Let's find out.

Deepika's name removed from the credits?

Deepika played Sumathi in the film, who was supposed to give birth to the Kalki avatar. But then news came that the actress would no longer be a part of Part 2. Now, news is circulating on social media that Deepika's name has been removed from the credits of Part One.

However, it has been revealed that Deepika's name is still being displayed in the final credits on the film's streaming on Netflix. Some people also believed that DP's name was just in Hindi version and not the South Indian ones. But Deepika's name is in the end credits of all the versions of Kalki 2898 AD on the OTT giants.

How did the controversy begin?

A user shared a video on Instagram that went viral. In the video, Deepika's name was no where to be seen. Some claimed that her name was never included in the video, while others said it had been removed again and criticised the producers, calling them 'scandalous.'

Kalki 2898 AD OTT details

Released in 2024, Kalki 2898 AD is available for streaming on OTT platforms like Netflix in Hindi and on Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. In both versions, Deepika's name appears in the opening and closing credits of this film starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. In the final credits, where the cast is listed, Deepika's name, along with that of her character Sumathi, appears after Amitabh's name.

