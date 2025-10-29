Ikkis trailer out: Agastya Nanda looks improved in Sriram Raghavan's directorial | Watch The trailer of Agastya Nanda's theatrical debut film has been released on Wednesday. The war movie is based on the life history of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

New Delhi:

The powerful trailer for Ikkis, based on the story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal has been released. The film will mark the theatrical debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia.

Maddock Films shared the trailer with the caption, 'He was twenty-one, he will always be twenty-one.' It is significant to note that this is Agastya's second film after Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

What's in the trailer

The trailer begins with a promise filled with passion and enthusiasm. Agastya Nanda, who plays Param Vir Chakra recipeint Arun Khetarpal in the film, vows to fulfill this promise. The film seems to be dealing with his zeal to do something for the country along with the promise of bringing a Param Vir Chakra to his battalion. The film will showcase bravery, valor and courage, along with a sweet love story.

Agastya looks much more mature and improved in Sriram's direction. The Ikkis trailer also looks goosebump-worthy.

Ikkis poster

Before the trailer, the makers released the poster for Ekkis on Arun Khetarpal's birth anniversary. The caption accompanying the poster read, 'On Arun Khetarpal's birth anniversary, the shooting of Ekkis has been completed, a story that will forever remain in our hearts.'

Ikkis release date

The makers of Ikkis have not revealed the scheduled release date of the war-drama but have shared that the film will be released in theaters in December 2025.

About the Film Ekkis

Ekkis stars Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia, Deepak Dobriyal, Vivaan Shah, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev in pivotal roles. The film is presented by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is inspired by the story of Param Vir Chakra winner Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Indian officer to recieved the honour. Ikkis is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war.

