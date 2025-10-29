Diljit Dosanjh's Aura tour sold out in Sydney, fans recreate his Met Gala look | Watch Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh made history as the first Indian to sell out a Sydney stadium for his Aura Tour, drawing 30,000 fans, while his recently released album titled Aura was positioned at 39th position on Billboard.

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has established himself on the global stage in the world of music, has now achieved a major milestone in Australia. Singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh has made history by becoming the first Indian artist to sell out a stadium show in Sydney.

For the unversed, the show was completely sold out, with some tickets reportedly costing up to USD 800 each, and the stadium was packed with approximately 30,000 fans. Thousands of fans flocked to the Sydney venue.

Family recreated Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala 2025 look

In a significant moment, a fan and his family recreated Diljit Dosanjh's iconic Met Gala 2025 look for the Aura Tour. Their fun tribute instantly captured the audience's attention and became one of the highlights of the night. Diljit even invited the children onto the stage, making the moment even more special and memorable. Several videos from the event surfaced online, with fans praising the family’s creativity.

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura album on Billboard charts

It is significant to note that Diljit Dosanjh's latest album, Aura, has been positioned at the 39th position on the Billboard charts. Sharing the news on his X handle, Diljit expressed his happiness, writing, "AURA ALBUM BILLBOARD TE."

Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Emmy 2025

The 41-year-old singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been nominated for the 'Best Performance by an Actor' category at the International Emmy Awards 2025 for his impressive role in Amar Singh Chamkila. Imtiaz Ali's docudrama also starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The movie received widespread acclaim from the audience and critics, resulting in its IMDb rating of 7.8. It is available to stream on OTT platform Netflix.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh bags International Emmy 2025 nomination for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’