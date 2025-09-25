Diljit Dosanjh bags International Emmy 2025 nomination for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

New Delhi:

Diljit Dosanjh has received a nomination for the ‘Best Performance by an Actor’ category at the esteemed International Emmy Awards 2025. He has been recognised for his role as the iconic Punjabi singer Chamkila in the Netflix biopic 'Amar Singh Chamkila.'

The Punjabi singer's powerful portrayal of legendary singer Amar Singh Chamkila in the Netflix biopic caught everyone's attention. The Emmy recognition places him among the finest global talents this year, making it a proud moment for Indian entertainment on the world stage.

Diljit's heartwarming reaction to Emmy nomination

Diljit took to Instagram and shared the happy moment with his fans. The actor tagged Imtiaz Ali to thank him for the film. Here's what he shared:

Amar Singh Chamkila: the Netflix film that won him the nod

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' dives into the life of Punjab’s most controversial and celebrated folk singer, whose bold lyrics and meteoric rise made him a cultural icon before his tragic death at just 27. Diljit’s transformative performance as Chamkila earned critical acclaim for its raw intensity and authenticity. Paired with Parineeti Chopra, who plays Chamkila’s wife and singing partner Amarjot, the film struck an emotional chord with audiences worldwide.

Other nominees in the Best Actor category

Diljit Dosanjh will compete against some of the world’s most acclaimed talents. The 2025 International Emmy Best Actor nominees include:

David Mitchell for 'Ludwig'

Oriol Pla for 'Yo, Adicto (I, Addict)'

Diego Vasquez for In 'One Hundred Years of Solitude'

Diljit Dosanjh’s journey from Punjab to global stardom

From being the voice of Punjabi youth with hits like 'Proper Patola' and 'Do You Know' to becoming a bankable actor in both Punjabi and Hindi films, Diljit has consistently broken boundaries. He became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella, further cementing his international appeal. With his Emmy nomination, he now officially joins the ranks of Indian stars making waves across borders, proving that authentic storytelling in regional languages can resonate globally.

With this International Emmy nomination, Diljit Dosanjh has reinforced the global power of Indian cinema.