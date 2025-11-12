Priyanka Chopra said THIS about learning Telugu for SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter | Find out Priyanka Chopra hosted an AskPCJ session on Wednesday on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). She answered several questions about her upcoming film, Globetrotter and also shared her experience learning Telugu for the project.

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to make a comeback in the Indian entertainment industry, recently delighted her fans by hosting an AskPCJ session on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Ever since Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' announced that she would host the session at 5.30 PM, fans didn't waste any time asking her questions, particularly about her highly anticipated Telugu film, Globetrotter.

From sharing a favourite memory of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to talking about learning a new language for the film, she answered several questions from her fans.

What did Priyanka Chopra say about learning Telugu for Globetrotter?

The Globetrotters event is scheduled for November 15, 2025, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. When asked by fans whether they could expect her speech in Telugu at the event, the Agneepath actress replied, "I'm still working on learning telugu. So please forgive my mistakes. But I’ll try. Maybe a mix? What do you think? (sic)."

Another fan asked about her experience working in Telugu and the most fun or challenging aspects, "How has the experience been delivering lines in Telugu? What's been the most fun or challenging part of it? #AskPCJ (sic)."

To which Chopra responded, "It’s obviously not my first language but @ssrajamouli sir has been so helpful. I will be able to deliver my Telugu lines and live up to your expectations (sic)."

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti accompanied her on Globetrotter sets

When a fan asked Priyanka whether she usually brings her family to the sets or prefers to go alone, writing, "Priyanka, when you’re shooting for a film, do you usually bring your family along to the sets, or do you prefer to go alone and focus completely on work? Especially for this #Globetrotters set."

Priyanka gently replied that her daughter Malti had visited the set in Hyderabad and had an amazing time with her co-star Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara. She also shared her daughter's favourite memory from the Globetrotters set, saying: "My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad and she had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata’s beautiful daughter Sitara and went to @ssrajamoulis farm and met a calf. Her favorite memory (sic)."

About Globetrotter

Globetrotter is a Telugu action epic film directed by SS Rajamouli. It features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film is slated for release in 2026.

