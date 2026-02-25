Modi Israel visit LIVE: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, wife Sara welcome Narendra Modi in Tel Aviv

Jerusalem:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a historic two-day state visit to Israel from February 25-26, at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During this trip, Modi will make history by becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address Israel's Knesset, the national parliament, underscoring the deepening strategic ties between the two nations. He will also hold discussions with Netanyahu to expand cooperation in sectors like defense, AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity, meet President Isaac Herzog, engage with the Indian diaspora and pay tribute at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial site. Several MoUs, including a key defense cooperation agreement, are expected to be signed, elevating relations to a "special strategic partnership" level with commitments for joint advanced defense systems and mutual support in crises.

Visuals from Jerusalem capture the anticipation, with streets buzzing under tricolour decorations, Indian flags lining roads to the Knesset, illuminated in saffron, white and green, and Hindi conversations echoing in neighbourhoods. The Indian diaspora, beaming with pride, views this as an "auspicious moment" rekindling memories of Modi's landmark 2017 visit, the first by an Indian PM. Community members like Laxmi Narayana from Hyderabad express joy, noting the personal significance of this second visit.

Israeli media hails the trip as a "strategic reset" and "landmark moment," highlighting the "personal chemistry" between Modi and Netanyahu- evident in viral images of their barefoot beach walk in 2017 and Netanyahu's recent social media posts celebrating their friendship. Publications like The Jerusalem Post emphasize India's role in Netanyahu's "hexagon of alliances," alongside focus on FTA negotiations, the IMEC project, and shifting defense ties toward joint production. Despite domestic politics, opposition leaders affirm India as a vital ally, with excitement palpable as locals greet Indians with "namaste" and preparations ensure a warm welcome.