  Modi Israel visit LIVE: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, wife Sara welcome Narendra Modi in Tel Aviv
Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Updated:

PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE: Israeli outlets are celebrating Modi's visit as a "strategic reset" and pivotal landmark moment, spotlighting the strong rapport between Modi and Netanyahu-from the iconic 2017 barefoot beach stroll that went viral to Netanyahu's latest social media tributes to their bond.

PM Modi arrives in Tel Aviv.
PM Modi arrives in Tel Aviv. Image Source : INDIA TV
Jerusalem:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a historic two-day state visit to Israel from February 25-26, at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During this trip, Modi will make history by becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address Israel's Knesset, the national parliament, underscoring the deepening strategic ties between the two nations. He will also hold discussions with Netanyahu to expand cooperation in sectors like defense, AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity, meet President Isaac Herzog, engage with the Indian diaspora and pay tribute at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial site. Several MoUs, including a key defense cooperation agreement, are expected to be signed, elevating relations to a "special strategic partnership" level with commitments for joint advanced defense systems and mutual support in crises.

Visuals from Jerusalem capture the anticipation, with streets buzzing under tricolour decorations, Indian flags lining roads to the Knesset, illuminated in saffron, white and green, and Hindi conversations echoing in neighbourhoods. The Indian diaspora, beaming with pride, views this as an "auspicious moment" rekindling memories of Modi's landmark 2017 visit, the first by an Indian PM. Community members like Laxmi Narayana from Hyderabad express joy, noting the personal significance of this second visit.

Israeli media hails the trip as a "strategic reset" and "landmark moment," highlighting the "personal chemistry" between Modi and Netanyahu- evident in viral images of their barefoot beach walk in 2017 and Netanyahu's recent social media posts celebrating their friendship. Publications like The Jerusalem Post emphasize India's role in Netanyahu's "hexagon of alliances," alongside focus on FTA negotiations, the IMEC project, and shifting defense ties toward joint production. Despite domestic politics, opposition leaders affirm India as a vital ally, with excitement palpable as locals greet Indians with "namaste" and preparations ensure a warm welcome.

Live updates :PM Modi Israel visit LIVE

  • 4:28 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, wife Sara welcome Narendra Modi in Tel Aviv | VIDEO

  • 4:17 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Looking forward to addressing Knesset today: PM Modi

  • 4:15 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Israeli media buzzes: 'Strategic Reset' in Modi-Netanyahu bromance

    Israeli outlets like The Jerusalem Post hail Modi's trip as a "strategic reset" and "landmark," spotlighting the leaders' "personal chemistry"—from their viral 2017 barefoot beach walk to Netanyahu's X video "A Look Back." Coverage emphasizes India's pillar in Netanyahu's "hexagon of alliances," FTA/IMEC progress, and defense shifts to joint production amid unified bipartisan support for India.

  • 4:13 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi arrives in Tel Aviv

    PM Narendra Modi lands in Israel At the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Modi is undertaking a state visit to Israel from February 25-26, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make history during his February 25-26 state visit to Israel by becoming the first Indian leader to address the Knesset. Invited by Benjamin Netanyahu, he'll discuss boosting ties in defense, AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity, while signing MoUs for joint advanced systems and a "special strategic partnership." 

     

  • 4:07 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Indian diaspora lights up Jerusalem for PM Modi's arrival

    Jerusalem buzzes with tricolours on shopfronts, Hindi chatter in streets, and warm "namaste" greetings for Indians ahead of PM Modi's second visit. Diaspora members like Laxmi Narayana from Hyderabad call it an "auspicious moment," rekindling 2017 memories when Modi first visited. Community leaders coordinate welcomes, beaming with pride over strengthened India-Israel bonds.

  • 4:02 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi set to address Knesset first time ever in historic milestone

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make history during his February 25-26 state visit to Israel by becoming the first Indian leader to address the Knesset. Invited by Benjamin Netanyahu, he'll discuss boosting ties in defense, AI, quantum computing and cybersecurity, while signing MoUs for joint advanced systems and a "special strategic partnership." This upgrade formalizes decades of reliable collaboration proven in crises, with Modi arriving on Wednesday (February 25) for diaspora meets, a tech exhibition and Thursday's Holocaust tribute at Yad Vashem.

