Prayagraj POCSO case update: Minors repeat 'abuse claims' in court, say police sources

Prayagraj:

According to Prayagraj Police sources, both minor boys appeared before the judge on Wednesday (February 25), where they repeated their earlier police statements detailing sexual exploitation. The children consistently described the abuse they endured, with one recounting incidents spanning from Joshimath to Kedarnath, the Kumbh Mela and the Magh Mela. Medical examinations have further corroborated their accounts, strengthening the case evidence.

Families grapple with fear and pressure

The minors hail from extremely impoverished families, and their fathers are reportedly terrified due to intense pressure from Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand's supporters. This external intimidation has created a tense atmosphere, making the families hesitant and vulnerable as the investigation unfolds.

Cautious police approach in high-profile probe

Police are proceeding with deliberate caution, meticulously reviewing the statements before any further action. Sources emphasise that no notices have been issued yet, nor are there plans to visit Varanasi immediately. The entire case is under the direct supervision of the Prayagraj Commissioner, with Additional Police Commissioner Ajay Pal Sharma continuously taking updates from the Investigating Officer and ACP to ensure thorough oversight.

Anticipatory bail hearing to shape next steps

Allahabad High Court will hear Avimukteshwaranand's anticipatory bail plea on February 26 (Thursday), after which police will finalize their strategy. Authorities are holding off on major moves until the court's decision, prioritising legal alignment in this sensitive matter.

More victims possible, focus remains narrow

While sources suggest additional victims may emerge in the sexual exploitation network, the current investigation line is strictly centered on these two minors. This focused approach aims to build an airtight case without overextending resources amid the controversy.