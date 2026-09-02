Disha Salian's father breaks down after Bombay HC orders CBI probe: 'Have been waiting for this for 6 years'

Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, was visibly emotional after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register an FIR and take over the investigation into his daughter's death. Satish has been pursuing the matter for years. He has alleged foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha's death. Speaking to reporters after the court's order, he said the development brought him a sense of relief.

Disha Salian's father gets emotional after Bombay HC judgment

"I have been waiting for this for 6 years. I've been waiting for 6 years, and there is no reason to be happy. I have lost my daughter. I feel relieved today. That's all... I folded my hands and expressed my gratitude to him (the judge)," Satish Salian told reporters.

He also said, "I told the judge I was grateful to him. I received justice thanks to all of you. Until now, I hadn't shed a single tear—not even when Disha passed away. But today, the tears are flowing... Whatever the lawyer advises, I will do. The day has come; truth has triumphed, and truth will continue to triumph in the future."

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, who represents Satish Salian, explained the directions issued by the court. "The Court has directed the CBI to record the statement of Satish Salian, register an FIR, appoint a senior officer to conduct the investigation, and the Malvani Police Station to hand over all records to the CBI. Furthermore, action will be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found. No one will be named as an accused if there is no evidence against them. Additionally, if the CBI submits a negative report, we have the right to raise objections and file a protest petition. The court has explicitly stated this in its order. I thank the court," he said.

BJP MLA reacts to Bombay HC order

BJP MLA Ram Kadam also reacted to the court's decision. He said the order had brought relief to Disha's family. "Finally, the judiciary has granted justice to Disha Salian's family. In God's court, there may be delay, but not injustice. Disha Salian's father himself is saying that his daughter did not just die, but was victimised, tortured, harassed, and murdered," Kadam said.

Kadam also made allegations against the then Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray. He claimed there had been an attempt to suppress the case and protect influential people.

"The Uddhav Thackeray government of that time committed the misdeed of trying to hush up this case to save some big leader. These are the allegations made by Disha Salian's father. Go ask a father what the pain of losing a daughter is like," he said.

He also questioned why the case was allegedly not pursued properly at the time. "Now, by registering a case and handing this matter over to the CBI, the judiciary has provided justice to Disha's father. The question arises: whom was the Uddhav Thackeray government of that time trying to protect? Why was there an attempt to suppress this case overnight? Uddhav Thackeray, along with everyone who was tried to be protected, will have to answer this before the judiciary," he said.

For the unversed, Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020. Her death occurred days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his flat in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Bombay HC orders CBI probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian