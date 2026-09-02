Kangana Ranaut praises Rs 50 crore hit Hanuman Ansh, says 'it's not a movie, it's a satsang'

Hanuman Ansh continues to receive praise from Bollywood celebrities. After filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has now shared her thoughts on the film, which is based on the life of revered guru Neem Karoli Baba.

Kangana Ranaut praises Hanuman Ansh

On Wednesday, Kangana took to Instagram and shared a picture of Neem Karoli Baba. She praised Hanuman Ansh and encouraged her followers to watch it. Kangana wrote, "#hanumanansh is not a movie; it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first-hand experience of #neemkaroribaba. Skip your therapy and go watch it." Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT)Kangana Ranaut praises Hanuman Ansh

Before Kangana, Madhur Bhandarkar had also praised Hanuman Ansh. The filmmaker highlighted the audience response to the film and its performance at the box office. He wrote, "Witnessed pure cinematic magic watching #HanumanAnsh in the theatre the audience was completely glued to the screen @filmervishal direction is wonderfully honest & tender, while actor Shobhinav Satya’s portrayal of Neem Karoli Baba is purely natural and flawless."

Madhur further praised the film for making an impact despite having a limited budget and a non-star cast. He added, "This small budget film with a non-star cast is a crucial case study for the entire Indian film industry. It proves that true conviction and powerful storytelling always triumph over massive budget films at the box office. My heartiest congratulations to the entire team the producers, actors, and technicians for their brilliant dedication, and a big thank you to the audience for making this incredible film a roaring blockbuster!”

How much has Hanuman Ansh earned at the box office?

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the biggest surprise success stories at the box office. The film did not have a strong start. But its fortunes changed after positive word of mouth began spreading.

The film hit theatres on August 7, 2026. It opened with just Rs 0.10 crore on Day 1. The collection rose to Rs 0.20 crore on Day 2 and Rs 0.30 crore on Day 3. The film then saw a drop. It earned Rs 0.10 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 0.13 crore on Day 5. Day 6 also brought in Rs 0.13 crore. On Day 7, the film collected Rs 0.12 crore. As a result, Hanuman Ansh ended its first week with Rs 1.08 crore.

Things changed dramatically in the third week. The film began benefiting from strong word of mouth. More audiences started turning up, and the film has continued its impressive run since then.

The film witnessed another strong day in its fourth week. On Day 26, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 8.50 crore across 7,008 shows, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded 46 per cent occupancy on Tuesday. The numbers show that the audience interest has remained strong even after several weeks in theatres.

With its latest earnings, Hanuman Ansh has taken its India net collection to Rs 54.13 crore. Its India gross collection now stands at Rs 63.82 crore. The film has also officially crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office. What started as a modest opening has now turned into a remarkable theatrical run for the film.

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Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 50 crore-mark; here's how much Shobhinaw Satyaa's film on Neem Karoli Baba earned