After Musafir Cafe, Vedika Pinto joins Lakshya for Raakh director Prosit Roy's next

After the success of Musafir Cafe, Vedika Pinto is all set to team up with Raakh director Prosit Roy for a film with Lakshya. The yet-untitled project has already generated significant buzz online, although the plot and other details have been kept under wraps for now.

Vedika Pinto and Lakshya team up for a new film

Lakshya is set to headline a new film with Vedika Pinto. It will be directed by Prosit Roy, who is known for his distinctive storytelling.

Vedika, who caught attention with her performance in Musafir Cafe, will share the screen with Lakshya for the first time. The pairing is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the upcoming story.

Prosit Roy is taking up the project after Raakh. His next film is said to be a romance with a psychological twist. The makers are keeping more details under wraps for now.

Lakshya, meanwhile, has been exploring different roles across genres. He has featured in films such as Kill and Chand Mera Dil. He was also seen in The Bads of Bollywood*. With this project, the actor is set to take on another layered character.

The upcoming film will combine romance with psychological elements. Lakshya and Vedika will lead the cast. Further details about the project, including its title and other cast members, are awaited.

Vedika Pinto played Sudha in Musafir Cafe

India TV rated Musafir Cafe with 3.5 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review about Vedika's performance read: "Vedika Pinto is equally impressive as Sudha. She slips effortlessly into the role of a spirited young woman who is caught between choosing love and pursuing the career she has always dreamed of. Her performance feels natural, and her chemistry with Vikrant is one of the film's biggest strengths. Every shared moment between the two feels believable and lived-in."

On the work front, Vedika Pinto's claim to fame was as the Liggi girl. She later starred in Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi. As for Lakshya, he was last seen in Chand Mera Dil with Ananya Panday. Prior to this, he played the lead role in Aryan Khan's debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

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