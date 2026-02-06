13 killed, over 30 injured after bus plunges into gorge in Nepal's Baitadi near Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh A passenger bus in Nepal's Baitadi district plunged 200 metres into a gorge. killing 13 people and injuring 34 others. The accident occurred near the Pithoragarh border which prompted immediate rescue operations.

Kathmandu:

In a tragic incident, at least 13 people were killed and 34 others sustained injuries after a major road accident on Thursday night in Nepal's Baitadi district, which shares its border with Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh. The incident occurred when a bus carrying several passengers lost control and plunged nearly 200 metres into a deep gorge. Local authorities and rescue teams reached the spot immediately and initiated relief operations through the night, as per the information.

Injured shifted to nearby hospitals

All injured passengers have been admitted to hospitals in Nepa'’s Baitadi and Dadeldhura districts. Medical teams are working round the clock to provide necessary treatment, and officials are monitoring the condition of the critically injured, as per reports. Eight people died on the spot and five more succumbed to their injuries during treatment at Dadeldhura Hospital, police were quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post. A woman was among the killed in the accident that occurred at Badgau of Purchaudi -7 area of western Nepal, reported the Kathmandu Post.

Toll is expected to rise

Rescue workers from the Armed Police Force said the accident likely occurred after a pressure pipe burst while the heavily loaded bus was climbing uphill. Residents, Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force carried out the rescue operation. The toll is expected to rise further as several injured remain in critical condition, they said. Rescue workers from the Armed Police Force said the accident likely occurred after a pressure pipe burst while the heavily loaded bus was climbing uphill. Residents, Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force carried out the rescue operation.

(Inputs from Surendra)

ALSO READ: 3 killed, 7 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Kalsi; rescue operations underway