3 killed, 7 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Kalsi; rescue operations underway A bus carrying passengers fell into a gorge in the Kalsi area of ​​Dehradun district. SDRF teams are at the accident site and conducting search and rescue operations.

Dehradun:

At least three people killed and several others were injured after a bus carrying passengers fell into a deep gorge in the Kalsi area of Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. According to preliminary information provided by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the accident occurred near Kuanu on Meenak Road.

3 killed in accident

The bus belonged to Himachal Roadways and was carrying more than 30 passengers at the time of the accident, officials said, adding that several injured have been admitted to the hospital.

The deceased include two women and one man.

Upon receiving information about the incident, SDRF teams stationed at Dakpathar, Chakrata, Mori, and Tiuni were dispatched to the accident site to carry out rescue and relief operations.

All nearby medical centers on high alert: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he has spoken with the District Magistrate and has issued the necessary instructions, adding that the district administration and police have promptly initiated relief and rescue operations.

"We have received the extremely distressing news of the accident involving a bus of the Himachal Transport Corporation in the Kalsi area (Dehradun). I spoke with the District Magistrate by phone and issued the necessary instructions. The district administration and police have promptly initiated relief and rescue operations. All nearby medical centers have been placed mode. If needed, any seriously injured passengers will be airlifted and admitted to advanced medical centers," he said.