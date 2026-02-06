Record-breaking Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams scintillating century in IND vs ENG U19 World Cup 2026 final

India's teenage sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, slammed a scintillating hundred in the final of the U19 World Cup 2026 as the star batter etched his name into the history books against England at the Harare Sports Club on Friday, February 6. The 14-year-old prodigy hit a blistering 55-ball hundred in the final after India opted to bat first.
Suryavanshi unleashed a carnage as he created a few records en route to his brilliant knock. The batting sensation hit the fastest century in the U19 World Cup final and the second-fastest in the tournament overall. His 55-ball effort was only behind Australia's Will Malajczuk, who had slammed a ton off 51 deliveries earlier in the tournament.
Fastest U19 WC hundreds (by balls faced):
51 - Will Malajczuk (AUS) vs Japan, Windhoek, 2026
55 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IND) vs ENG, Harare, 2026
63 - Qasim Akram (PAK) vs SL, North Sound, 2022
65 - Ben Mayes (ENG) vs SCOT, Harare, 2026
69 - Raj Bawa (IND) vs Uganda, Tarouba, 2022
Suryavanshi achieves another history
Suryavanshi has achieved another historical record after getting dismissed for 175 in the final. He now has the highest score in the history of the U19 World Cup finals, going past the previous record of Unmukt Chand, who had hit 111 in the 2012 final.
Highest scores in U19 World Cup finals:
175 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IND) vs ENG, Harare, 2026
111* - Unmukt Chand (IND) vs AUS, Townsville, 2012
108 - Brett Williams (AUS) vs PAK, Adelaide, 1988
107 - Stephen Peters (ENG) vs NZ, Johannesburg, 1998
101* - Manjot Kalra (IND) vs AUS, Mount Maunganui, 2018
100* - Jarrad Burke (AUS) vs SA, Lincoln, 2002