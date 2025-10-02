Mohan Bhagwat condemns Pahalgam terror attack, hails national unity and armed forces' resolve | Video On the occasion of the RSS’s 100th anniversary, several political leaders lauded the organisation’s contributions. Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil noted that the RSS has played a pivotal role in instilling pride in India’s religion, culture, and national identity.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marked its foundation day and Vijayadashami Utsav with grand celebrations in Nagpur on Thursday (October 2), coinciding with the organisation’s 100th anniversary. During the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat addressed a wide range of issues concerning the environment, global diplomacy, and national security.

Terrorism and national security

Bhagwat condemned cross-border terrorism, recalling a ghastly terror attack in which 26 Indians were killed after assailants inquired about their religion. He said the nation, while in grief and anger, witnessed an exemplary response through the government’s commitment, the armed forces’ bravery, and the unity of society. He noted that the situation revealed India’s true international allies and warned against internal unconstitutional elements that aim to destabilize the nation.

Climate change and the Himalayas

Bhagwat expressed deep concern over the growing frequency of natural disasters, including landslides and heavy rainfall, especially in the Himalayan regions. He described the Himalayas as the “security wall and water source for South Asia” and warned that if current development models continue to trigger such calamities, policy decisions must be revisited. He called the situation of the Himalayas a “warning bell” for the nation.

Global trade, self-reliance, and diplomacy

Speaking on international economic policies, Bhagwat highlighted how the United States' new tariff policy was crafted to safeguard its own interests but had global repercussions. He stressed that while no country can survive in isolation, dependencies must not become compulsions. Urging a stronger focus on swadeshi and self-reliance, he also underlined the importance of maintaining balanced and voluntary diplomatic relations with friendly nations.

Through his address, Bhagwat stressed the need to remain vigilant, not only about external threats but also about domestic challenges, while building resilience through self-reliance, unity, and responsible development.

Celebrations at Reshimbagh Ground

The main event was organised at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performed the traditional ‘Shastra Puja’. Alongside traditional arms, replicas of indigenous modern weapons, including the Pinaka missile system and drones, were displayed. The ceremony also featured drill displays such as yoga, dand (physical exercises), martial arts, and demonstrations by RSS volunteers.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and State Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule were among the prominent dignitaries in attendance. Nearly 21,000 swayamsevaks participated in the main programme, making it one of the largest events in recent years.

Global participation

Highlighting its global outreach, the centenary celebration welcomed guests from Ghana, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, and the UK, underscoring the RSS’s growing presence beyond India.

Procession in Pune

To mark the centenary milestone, the RSS also held a special ‘Path Sanchalan’ (route march) in Pune. Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, and MP Medha Kulkarni joined swayamsevaks in paying floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In his address, Minister Mohol described the RSS’s hundred-year journey as a testament to patriotism, service, and resilience.

Leaders hail RSS contribution

Several political leaders praised the RSS on its 100th anniversary. Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil said the organisation has been successful in awakening pride in India’s religion, culture, and national identity. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called the RSS’s journey a “golden chapter of national devotion,” likening it to a colossal banyan tree that has contributed enormously to nation-building and social awakening.

Key highlights from former President Ram Nath Kovind's address at RSS Vijayadashami event:

Kovind said both Dr KB Hedgewar and Dr BR Ambedkar had a profound influence on his life.

He emphasised that there is no caste discrimination within the RSS.

Recalling Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s words, he said Vajpayee rejected being labeled anti-Dalit, declaring that his government worked not on the basis of the Manusmriti but on the principles of "Bhim Smriti," making it a pro-Ambedkar government.

He urged every Indian to read the foundational text of the RSS.

He stated that Mahatma Gandhi too was deeply influenced by the RSS.

Mentioning history, he noted that in 1940, Dr Ambedkar attended an RSS shakha in Maharashtra's Satara.

He cautioned against expressing public resentment in disruptive ways, stating that upheaval has never brought about true progress.

Reflecting on neighbouring countries facing unrest, he said it is worrisome since, until a few decades ago, they were part of undivided India and remain culturally tied.

He observed that patriotism and faith are growing rapidly among today’s younger generation.

On global lifestyles, Kovind remarked that while American life is seen as highly developed, if everyone adopted it, five Earths would be required to sustain it.

PM Modi’s tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the centenary celebrations, lauded the organisation’s long-standing role in nurturing patriotism and strengthening the character of citizens. He said the Sangh has been instrumental in shaping lives by pursuing its grand vision of nation-building. Drawing an analogy, he remarked, “Just as civilisations flourish along the banks of mighty rivers, countless lives have blossomed in the flow of the RSS.”

The centenary celebrations of the RSS not only look back on its rich historical journey but also set the tone for expanding its outreach in the coming years, reinforcing its vision of cultural pride, discipline, and service to society.

Established on Vijayadashami in 1925 by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS has been observing the festival as its founding day since its inception. This centenary year will be celebrated from Vijayadashami 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026 with nationwide programmes.