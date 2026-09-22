When will India's first bullet train start running? Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gives major update

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Ahmedabad on Tuesday that work on India's bullet train project is progressing well, with construction of the first section between Surat and Vapi expected to be completed by December this year. He said the India-made bullet train is expected to be brought onto the tracks by April-May next year.

Vaishnaw said the train will then undergo extensive testing before the first section is inaugurated. He also spoke about the progress of the under-sea tunnel between BKC and Thane, along with work on stations and bridges.

Surat-Vapi section construction to finish by December

Vaishnaw said the first section of the bullet train project, between Surat and Vapi, is expected to have its construction work completed by December this year.

"We will bring the bullet train which is manufactured in India, designed in India and the entire IP right is with India," he said.

According to Vaishnaw, the train is expected to reach the tracks by April or May next year, after which extensive testing will be carried out.

"It will have to be tested very extensively," he said.

India-made bullet train takes shape

Vaishnaw said several major components of the bullet train are already ready or have reached advanced stages.

He said the bogie is ready and the car body has been completed. The propulsion system has also been completed, while the design of the vehicle electronics and wheels has been finished.

The integration of the train with the pantograph and overhead electrical system has also been completed, he said.

Train integration with stations completed

Vaishnaw said the integration work between the train and stations has also been completed.

"That all works have been completed," he said, adding that the train is now progressing towards the testing stage.

He expressed confidence that the first bullet train section could be inaugurated around the middle of next year.

Bullet train undergoing body strength test

Vaishnaw said the bullet train currently being manufactured is undergoing a "squeeze test".

He explained that the test is being conducted to check the strength of the train's body.

"The squeeze test is the test when the body strength is getting tested," he said.

Under-sea tunnel work progressing

Vaishnaw also spoke about the under-sea tunnel between BKC and Thane, saying work on the tunnel is progressing well.

He explained that the process involves first constructing a shaft through which the tunnel boring machine, or TBM, is taken underground.

"Like you go inside a lift, a shaft is made," he said, explaining that the TBM is taken underground through this shaft before horizontal tunnelling begins.

Both tunnel boring machines are in position

Vaishnaw said the most difficult part of the process is initially positioning the TBM for horizontal tunnelling.

"Once the TBM is fully set in the tunnel boring, the tunnel path, after that tunnelling becomes very easy," he said.

He added that the initial positioning work for both TBMs has now been completed.

"Now both the TBMs are already set in that direction. Now they will start tunnelling at a very fast pace," Vaishnaw said.

Stations and bridges progressing

Vaishnaw said work on the stations and bridges is also progressing well.

"The stations' work is also good. The bridges' work is also going on very fast," he said.

He said the overall bullet train project had faced difficulties during the Covid period and involved complex design work.

Vaishnaw confident of next year's inauguration

The bullet train project's construction began in 2021, according to Vaishnaw, who said the COVID period created difficulties along the way.

"Whatever progress that we have been able to achieve in the short time frame, I am very sure that next year we will be able to inaugurate it," he said.

He said the work on the project was progressing across its different components, including the train, tunnel, stations and bridges.

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