India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma unanimously re-elected as NBDA president

Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, has been unanimously re-elected as President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) for 2026-27. The decision was taken at the NBDA Board of Directors meeting held on Tuesday. The Board expressed its full confidence in Rajat Sharma's continued leadership.

The NBDA is the apex association, which presently has 29 leading news and current affairs broadcasters (comprising 136 news channels and digital platforms) as its members.

Earlier, at the 19th Annual General Meeting, the NBDA also welcomed Jayant Mammen Mathew, representing MM TV Ltd., who was appointed to the Board.

At the same meeting, Rachna Burman, Director-Public Policy & Content Assurance, The Times Group, and Kshipra Jatana, Group General Counsel - Network18 Media & Investments Limited, were made Permanent Directors in NBDA.

The other members of the NBDA Board are: