BB19: Ashnoor Kaur shares first post after eviction, says 'sukoon after tough storm'; Abhishek Bajaj reacts

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned out to be a rollercoaster ride for Ashnoor Kaur's fans, as the television actress and social media influencer was evicted from the reality show following an incident of unintentional physical violence.

Notably, this shocking elimination happened just a week before the Bigg Boss 19 finale. After leaving the show, Ashnoor Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a post that was all about "sukoon". Read on to know what she shared.

Ashnoor Kaur shares first post after Bigg Boss 19 eviction

Taking to Instagram, Ashnoor shared a carousel post featuring herself with her pet dog. The pictures show her standing on the balcony, holding her dog in her arms. She captioned the post, "Sukoon after the tough storm," along with a home emoji. Take a look below:

Abhishek Bajaj reacts to Ashnoor Kaur's post

Social media users and her fans were quick to react to Ashnoor Kaur's first post after the eviction. So far, the post has garnered more than 633K likes and 24.2K comments. Fellow Bigg Boss 19 contestants, including Abhishek Bajaj, Nagma Mirajkar, and Awez Darbar, also commented on the post. Abhishek Bajaj wrote, "Rabb Rakha."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @ASHNOORKAUR)Screengrab of Abhishek Bajaj's comment on Ashnoor Kaur's Instagram post

Ashnoor Kaur gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 19

Ashnoor Kaur was evicted for physical violence against Tanya Mittal. For the unversed, during the Ticket to Finale task, Tanya Mittal and Ashnoor Kaur were involved in a fierce fight. While trying to balance a wooden plank on her shoulder, Ashnoor threw it aside, unintentionally hitting Tanya, who had approached her to tease her and mess with the water bowls attached to the plank. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan addressed the incident and announced Ashnoor's eviction.

On the work front, Ashnoor Kaur has featured in several television shows in her acting career so far. Her notable works include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Patiala Babes, Suman Indori and others.

