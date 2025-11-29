Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha evicted after Ashnoor Kaur ahead of media round? After rumours of Ashnoor Kaur's eviction from Bigg Boss 19, reports of Shehbaz Badesha's eviction are also circulating on social media, with fans eagerly awaiting the official reveal on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

New Delhi:

Colors TV's hit reality show Bigg Boss 19 is inching closer to its finale, and the dynamics inside the house have shifted once again. According to reports, Ashnoor Kaur was evicted just before the finale.

Along with her, Shehbaz Badesha is also said to be leaving the show ahead of the media round, with reports suggesting that his eviction is due to receiving fewer votes. Read on to know the details.

Shehbaz Badesha evicted from Bigg Boss 19?

According to reports, Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, who entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wild card contestant, has been eliminated from Salman Khan's show. Several users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) have shared posts about his eviction. Take a look:

Ashnoor Kaur evicted from Bigg Boss 19?

Earlier, there were rumours surrounding Ashnoor Kaur's eviction from Bigg Boss 19. It must be noted that there's no official confirmation yet from the Bigg Boss 19 team, but several social media pages, including The Khabri, are claiming that the renowned TV actress and social media personality has left the house.

Recently, Ashnoor made headlines for her fight with Tanya Mittal during the Ticket to Finale task. In the Weekend Ka Vaar promo, host Salman Khan can be seen slamming Ashnoor for hitting Tanya intentionally with a wooden plank during the task and revealing that action will be taken against her.

Ashnoor Kaur's eviction reportedly stems from a 'rule-break' incident during a task where she allegedly hit Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank. However, the official confirmation is expected during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Bigg Boss 19: Expected Top 6 contestants

For the unversed, Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 19 as he won the ticket to the finale. If Shehbaz Badesha is also evicted after Ashnoor Kaur, the top six contestants of the Bigg Boss 19 house will be Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, and Malti Chahar.

