Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur evicted from the show? What we know so far Rumours of Ashnoor Kaur’s eviction from Bigg Boss 19 have taken social media by storm, leaving fans wondering whether the actress has actually been voted out. The final reveal will be made on Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 is about to get the winner of the season in less than 10 days from now. Every day leading up to the finale is laden with action and surprising twists coming along the contestants' way. Gaurav Khanna is the first contestant to get the ticket to the finale. He will now contend for the winning trophy.

Amid this, social media trends are buzzing with the latest eviction of the season - Ashnoor Kaur is the latest contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house. How true is that? Let's find out.

Ashnoor Kaur eliminated from Bigg Boss 19: Report

Ashnoor Kaur, who was considered one of the strongest contestants of the season, is rumoured to have been evicted from the BB 19 house. While an official confirmation is awaited from the Bigg Boss 19 team, several social media platforms, including The Khabri are claiming that the popular TV star-influencer has exited the house before the Top 5 contestants are declared. Ashnoor has also been making headlines for her scuffle with Tanya Mittal during the Ticket to Finale task. A section of social media users is also claiming that the actor was asked to leave the house because of her latest fight with Tanya. Take a look:

How did social media users react?

The Internet is divided in its reaction to Ashnoor Kaur's elimination. While the actor's fans are claiming that she is very much on the show, others have called her eviction fair. Others felt Malti Chahar should have been eliminated instead. Seems like we need to wait for Sunday for a confirmation on the matter.

Earlier today, Ashnoor Kaur's X handle posted a video montage of her experience on the show. It was posted alongside a note that read, "Not just a contestant - she’s the janta’s favourite, a girl the audience has watched grow up on screen, admired for her honesty, talent and heart. From childhood roles to the Bigg Boss house, people have loved her every step of the way. That bond is real, and it shows every single day! "

If Ashnoor Kaur is at all evicted, the top seven contestants of the Bigg Boss 19 house will be Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, and Malti Chahar.

Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Did Malti Chahar and Farrhana Bhatt get into a physical fight? New promo sparks debate