Bigg Boss fame Lopamudra Raut's Mumbai home robbed of Rs 76 lakh, accused arrested in Bihar

Mumbai:

A man accused of stealing valuables worth around Rs 76.39 lakh from actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Lopamudra Raut's Mumbai home has been arrested in Bihar. Police caught the accused in Darbhanga and recovered stolen property worth more than Rs 51 lakh from his possession.

According to Santacruz Police, the theft took place at Raut's home in Santacruz, Mumbai, in July. The accused allegedly fled with several valuables, including an expensive watch, two gold biscuits, cash and other items.

Rs 51 lakh worth of stolen property recovered from Lopamudra Raut's home

During the investigation, police used technical information and local intelligence to identify the accused. They later learned that he was in Bihar and sent a team to Darbhanga, where he was arrested.

Police have recovered stolen property worth over Rs 51 lakh from him. The investigation is still underway. Authorities are now trying to find out whether anyone else was involved in the theft and where the remaining cash and valuables are.

Lopamudra Raut was out of Mumbai when theft took place

The theft allegedly took place while Raut was away from the city for work. She was out of Mumbai between June 20 and July 27.

During this period, the accused allegedly entered her home and fled with gold jewellery, cash and gold biscuits. Raut subsequently filed a complaint with the Santacruz Police.

Following the complaint, the Santacruz Police and the local crime branch conducted a joint operation to trace the accused. He was eventually arrested in Bihar, and the recovered valuables were seized.

All you need to know about Lopamudra Raut

Lopamudra Raut is an actor and beauty pageant winner who rose to prominence after appearing on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss. She also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and has appeared in a few web series.

Raut has not been very active in acting in recent years but continues to stay connected with her fans through social media, where she shares updates about her personal and professional life.

A few months ago, another Bigg Boss contestant, Kashish Kapoor, also reported a theft at her home and shared details of the incident in a social media video.

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