Avika Gor hospitalised with dengue, husband Milind reveals she worked with 104 fever: 'Unable to move or eat'

New Delhi:

Television actress Avika Gor has been hospitalised after suffering from a high fever for five days. Her husband, Milind Chandwani, revealed that she has been diagnosed with dengue. He also praised Avika for continuing to fulfil her professional commitments despite being unwell and asked fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

On Friday, Avika's husband, Milind Chandwani, took to Instagram and revealed that the actor had been hospitalised.

Avika Gor hospitalised with dengue, husband shares health update

In the video, Milind Chandwani said, "Avika has been hospitalised since last night after battling a fever of 103–104 degrees for five days. Despite her condition, she went ahead with a project where two days of shooting were pending. She performed so well despite the high fever that the team managed to wrap up the remaining shoot in just one day."

He further added, "After that, Avika returned home and had two days off, which she spent mostly in bed, taking medicines and unable to move or eat properly. However, because she had made a commitment, she travelled to Delhi with the same fever to shoot an ad. She also got herself tested before the shoot. When she returned to Mumbai, the test results confirmed that she had dengue. Milind said he repeatedly told her that the producers would understand and that the shoot could be postponed, but Avika insisted on keeping her commitment, saying she did not want anyone to suffer a loss of time or money."

He captioned the post as, "103–104 fever. Dengue. Still showed up. Still gave her best. Please keep Avika in your prayers. And when #Bukhaar drops, let's celebrate the hard work behind it. #AvikaGor #Bukhaar #GetWellSoon (sic)." Take a look below:

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's wedding

For the unversed, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani first met in Hyderabad through a common friend. Avika liked Milind after their first meeting, but he initially friend-zoned her. However, he eventually developed feelings for her, and the two started dating.

After being together for a long time, Avika and Milind got married on the reality TV show Pati, Patni Aur Panga, where they performed their wedding rituals on the sets.

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