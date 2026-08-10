Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra break silence on separation rumours, warn of legal action

New Delhi:

Actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra have finally addressed the reports surrounding their marriage. The couple’s legal team has now issued a warning over the circulation of rumours and unverified claims about Khanvilkar’s personal life.

The statement was shared on Instagram by Khanvilkar and Malhotra and is "effective from 10 August 2026." It comes after reports claimed that the couple has been living separately.

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra's statement after separation rumours

The duo's legal team said that certain online, social media and digital platforms were circulating content about Khanvilkar that was "baseless, defamatory and/or in violation of her privacy." "While the right to freedom of expression is respected, any misuse of such freedom to publish, circulate or share defamatory statements, rumours, unverified allegations or misleading information concerning Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar will be taken seriously (sic)," the statement read.

The statement further warned that legal action could follow against those responsible for creating or spreading such content. It said action would be taken wherever supported by available evidence and in accordance with applicable law. The legal team also revealed that such instances are being monitored and documented for possible legal recourse.

How did Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra meet?

The statement comes after reports claimed that Khanvilkar and Malhotra had been living separately for the past year. The couple had not previously issued a public response to the reports.

Khanvilkar and Malhotra met on the sets of India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. The two dated for around a decade before getting married on January 24, 2015, in Delhi. They has largely kept their personal life away from the spotlight. Their latest statement is their first direct response to the reports about their alleged separation.

Amruta Khanvilkar's acting career

Amruta Khanvilkar has worked across television, films and OTT. She was recently seen in The Taj Story alongside Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain and Sneha Wagh and Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web and Space Gen: Chandrayaan.

She also made a cameo appearance in Bejoy Nambiar's survival thriller Tu Ya Main, which stars Adarsh Gaurav and Shanaya Kapoor.

On television, Khanvilkar has participated in several popular reality shows. These include Nach Baliye 7, Dance India Dance 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Drama Juniors.

Her film credits include Golmaal, Phoonk, Phoonk 2, Mumbai Salsa and Rangoon.

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