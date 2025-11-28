Bigg Boss 19: Did Malti Chahar and Farrhana Bhatt get into a physical fight? New promo sparks debate A fresh Bigg Boss 19 promo has thrown the house into chaos again. What began as a small argument over tissues now appears to have escalated into a full confrontation between Malti Chahar and Farrhana Bhatt, leaving viewers fiercely divided as the finale approaches.

Tensions have reached a fever pitch in the Bigg Boss 19 house just before the finale. As the competition nears its final stages, small arguments are now escalating into major controversies. The clash between Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal during the 'Ticket to Finale' task had already soured the atmosphere in the house.

Now a new promo has shocked fans as it seem like Malti Chahar and Farrhana Bhatt may have gotten engaged in a physical fight this time.

Farrhana-Malti's feud

The new promo shows that the argument began over a trivial matter: used tissues. Farrhana accused Malti of leaving dirty tissues on the table. By the time Malti arrives and asks the Laila Majnu actress to keep her feet aside so she can clean the table. It seems like a argument between the two took place, which might have escalated as the footage clearly shows Malti lightly kickinf Farrhana's foot off the table, sparking a heated argument between the two.

Farhana retorted, saying that if Malti continued to kick like that, she would throw her out of the house. Malti then responded, 'Even people on the streets are better than you, I don't know what you're doing here.'

Debate erupts on social media

Viewers on social media have been divided over this fight. Some users say Farrhana deliberately tried to provoke the situation, while others are accusing Malti of the scuffle and demanding her immediate eviction. A user wrote, 'Farrhana deliberately placed her foot, Malti was right'. Another commented, 'Malti was trying to hit her physically; get her out.'

Gaurav Khanna becomes first finalist

Meanwhile, the equations between the other contestants in the house are constantly changing. By winning the 'Ticket to Finale' task in the last episode, Gaurav Khanna became the first finalist and also the final captain of the season. However, after this victory, the distance between him and Pranit More and Ashnoor Kaur seems to be growing. Both accused Gaurav of game planning, putting them in a situation that would prove negative in front of the other housemates.

