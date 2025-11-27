Bigg Boss 19: Did Ashnoor Kaur deliberately hit Tanya Mittal in 'Ticket to Finale' task? As Bigg Boss 19 moves towards its grand finale, the chaos in the show is also increasing. A new promo of the show has recently been released, in which Tanya Mittal and Ashnoor Kaur can be seen having a fierce fight.

New Delhi:

A new promo of the reality show Bigg Boss 19 has been released, in which the argument between Tanya Mittal and Ashnoor Kaur escalates to the point of physical violence. This creates a stir in and outside the house.

It is significant to note that the November 26 episode showed Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More making it the second round of 'Ticket To Finale' task. Now in today's episode, the four will be seen contesting in the last last of Bigg Boss 19.

Tanya and Ashnoor's previous argument

The new promo of the show begins with Tanya Mittal telling Ashnoor Kaur, 'The whole of India is seeing your true colors.' Ashnoor replies, 'Don't tell people lies and set narratives please. Tanya then retorts, 'You didn't even say sorry after hitting me.' Later, the TV actress was seen replying, 'Did you ever apologies for the things you ever did to me Tanya.'

Tanya and Ashnoor scuffle

The promo then shows Ashnoor Kaur trying to balance a plank on her shoulder in order to win the task. Tanya then approaches and teases tries to mess up with the water bowls attached to the wooden plank. Later, Ashnoor is seen throwing away away the plank while hitting Tanya, who retorts, 'If you hit me like this, no one will respect you.' Ashnoor replies, 'No one will respect you.' Tanya then retorts, 'I have a lot of respect, come and see me sometime.' Ashnoor says that people only threaten to leave when they can't do anything inside.

In another promo, Shehbaz was seen telling to the spiritual influencer that Ashnoor deliberately hit on her while dropping the plank.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants left in the house

Eight contestants are currently remaining on Bigg Boss 19, with Gaurav Khanna having already reached the finals after winning the Ticket to Finale task and staking his claim for the title. Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Shahbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar are now competing for the finale.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 gets it's first finalist: This contestant wins 'Ticket To Finale' and secures his place in top 5