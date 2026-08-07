'I'm all alone now': When veteran actor Usha Nadkarni spoke about loneliness that comes with old age

New Delhi:

Veteran actress Usha Nadkarni is a well-known name in the television industry, with a career spanning nearly seven decades. She has worked in several Hindi and Marathi films and television shows and is best known for her role in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta.

In an interview, the actress made several revelations about her personal life, sharing that she lives alone and explaining how she manages both her personal and professional life.

Usha Nadkarni opens up about living alone at 80

During a conversation with Rajshri Marathi, the actress spoke about loneliness that comes with old age. She also recalled buying her first home at the age of 70. When asked which day or moment she would like to erase from her life and which phase she would like to relive, Usha replied in Marathi, which loosely translates to English as, "The day my people left me. I don't want that. I'm all alone now."

What did Usha Nadkarni say on buying her own home at 70

In the same conversation, she also spoke about buying her first home at the age of 70, saying she had always been afraid of borrowing money, which is why she delayed purchasing a house for many years, adding, "Yes, nowadays people have started talking more about the loneliness that comes with old age. Many people don't have any support, or they don't get the chance to express that loneliness. A lot of people are actually facing it now."

She said, "People used to ask me, 'Why didn't you buy one earlier?' I used to say, 'Suppose I had taken a loan and then died halfway through repaying it, what would people have said? They'd have said, 'She died leaving behind a loan.' 'I was afraid of that. And in Marathi, you don't get paid that much. Later I did Hindi serials. Even there, the money was so little, so little that if I told you, you'd laugh. People doing Hindi shows today get three lakh rupees per day, per day! My son tells me the same thing: 'Just let it go. Who is really ours? No one truly belongs to us.'

For the unversed, Usha Nadkarni made her debut with the 1979 Marathi film Sinhasan. The film also stars Mohan Agashe, Suresh Bhagwat, Suresh Bansale and others.

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