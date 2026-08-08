KBC 18: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Aamir Khan join Amitabh Bachchan on opening episode | Watch promo

New Delhi:

The 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on August 10, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will take the hot seat in the opening episode, while Aamir Khan will also make an appearance.

A promo released ahead of the premiere gives a glimpse of the interaction between Bachchan, Deol and Khan. The three actors are seen sharing a few light moments on the quiz show.

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan discuss KBC 18 theme

In the promo, Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan about the new season's theme, Sochna Padega (One Has to Think). He refers to Bachchan's earlier mention of the need to think before answering and asks what exactly contestants are expected to think about.

Bachchan responds in his characteristic witty manner, telling Aamir that it will not be easy and that contestants will genuinely have to think before answering. The exchange forms one of the lighter moments in the promo.

Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Aamir Khan appear on KBC 18

The three actors are appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati as part of the promotions for their upcoming film Batwara 1947. Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta are part of the film's principal cast, while Aamir Khan is associated with the project as its producer.

Their appearance brings together Bachchan, Deol and Khan for an episode that combines the quiz show format with conversations around the upcoming film.

KBC 18 premiere date and timings

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 will premiere on August 10. The quiz show will air from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

The season's theme, Sochna Padega, places emphasis on practical knowledge and the ability to reason through questions. Bachchan is returning to the show after hosting its previous season.

Batwara 1947 cast and makers

Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

The project marks another collaboration between Santoshi and Sunny Deol, who have previously worked together on films including Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.

What is Batwara 1947 about?

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, Batwara 1947 deals with the upheaval and human cost of the division. The story focuses on people caught up in displacement and violence, while examining the impact of Partition on ordinary lives.

The film brings together a large ensemble cast, with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta among the central names. Batwara 1947 is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14.

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