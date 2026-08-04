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  4. Bigg Boss 20 to premiere on September 6; Salman Khan's cryptic hint has fans decoding the new twist | Watch

Bigg Boss 20 to premiere on September 6; Salman Khan's cryptic hint has fans decoding the new twist | Watch

Written By: Sakshi Verma
Published: ,Updated:

Bigg Boss will return on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors TV, with Salman Khan back as host. A new teaser featuring the actor has fuelled speculation that contestants could enter the house in pairs.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss returns on September 6
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss returns on September 6 Image Source : Jio Hotstar
New Delhi:

The makers of Bigg Boss have confirmed that the new season will premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors TV. Alongside the announcement, a new teaser featuring Salman Khan has hinted that this season could introduce a fresh format.

The superstar also mentioned his and Shah Rukh Khan's 1995 film Karan Arjun in the promo as well

Salman Khan drops a cryptic hint

In the promo shared by JioHotstar, Salman Khan says, 'Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, wo ab Bigg Boss mein hoga. Tathas-two.'

While the makers have not explained what the dialogue means, the teaser has already sparked speculation among fans about the show's format.

'Ek se bhale do' raises questions

Sharing the promo on social media, JioHotstar captioned it: 'Ek se bhale do.. #BiggBoss Starts 6th September on #JioHotstar and #ColorsTV.'

The repeated emphasis on 'two' in both Salman Khan's dialogue and the caption has led many viewers to believe that contestants may enter the house in pairs. However, the makers have not officially confirmed any such twist.

Have a look at the promo here:

Contestant list yet to be revealed

Apart from announcing the premiere date, the makers have not disclosed the contestant line-up or the theme for the season. More details are expected in the coming days as the countdown to the launch begins.

Salman Khan, who has hosted Bigg Boss for several seasons, will once again return as the face of the reality show.

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Salman Khan Bigg Boss JioHotstar
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