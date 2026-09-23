Bigg Boss 20: Kushal Tanwar reveals he was divorced within 6 months of marriage, says 'pyaar nahi tha'

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, has finally opened up about the wedding pictures that have been circulating online since 2025. In the latest episode, he confirmed that the viral photos were from his wedding and also revealed that he is divorced.

Gullu was speaking to fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer when he addressed the topic. He had earlier denied being married and claimed that the pictures were fake. This time, however, he shared details about the marriage and the difficult period that followed.

Kushal Tanwar talks about his marriage and subsequent divorce

Kushal revealed that the marriage lasted around five to six months and said he was not in love with his former wife. According to Gullu, he agreed to the marriage because of pressure from his family and the expectations around marriage in his community.

He opened up about the difficult phase he went through after entering the entertainment industry and choosing a path that his family did not agree with. He said, “Yahan fir main apne low phase se pohcha, is line mein. Waise dil nahi toota. Kisi ko bata nahi sakte kyunki sabko woh chiz lag rahi thi galat mere liye aur mujhe lag rahi thi sahi. Mujhe woh step uthana tha mere liye.”

Gullu then revealed that he had gone through a divorce. Qazi appeared stunned and simply lip-synched, “Divorce.” He then asked, “Sach mein?” as Gullu confirmed what had happened.

The Bigg Boss 20 contestant also spoke about the year 2024 and described it as a year filled with several difficult personal experiences. He said, "2024 mein bahut tarah ki cheezon se nikal ke aaya hoon main. Wahan se nikal ke aaya hoon main jaise taise."

When Qazi asked how long his marriage lasted, Gullu replied, "5 and a half or 6 months.” He explained that marriage is often treated as the natural next step once people reach a certain age in his community. He said, "Humari side na aaj bhi aisi chiz karte hai ke shadi jaldi karate hai. Pressure rehta hai. Ladko ka bhi. Ke ab karoge kya? Aap kuch kar nahi rahe toh shaadi kar ke khatam."

He further clarified that there was no romantic relationship between him and his former wife. When Qazi asked if he had been in love with her, Gullu said, "Nahi tha. Aise koi pyaar-vyaar nahi tha."

Gullu on fallout with his family post divorce

Gullu also opened up about his family's reaction to his decision to seek a divorce. He said they felt his choices had affected their reputation and eventually cut ties with him.

“Cut. Hojate hai na, woh apne jagah sahi hai. Gaon, samaaj, naam, woh sab Kara ye sab kara.”

He recalled that there was a fight when he wanted to end the marriage, while his family opposed his decision. Gullu said his family members cut him off completely and it took nearly a year for the situation to settle.

He described the entire period as emotionally difficult but said he has finally moved past it.

When Gullu's wedding photos were leaked

Gullu also revealed how the wedding pictures first became public. He said he was in Goa with the Roadies gang when someone leaked the photographs. “I was in Goa with the Roadies gang and someone leaked out images. I thought it was a game over for me. I didn't know what to do,” he said.

The pictures first surfaced online in 2025. They came back into focus after he entered the Bigg Boss 20 house in September 2026.

In the viral photographs, Gullu can be seen dressed as a groom in a white sherwani alongside a woman in a red lehenga. The two are seen wearing varmala, while Gullu also has a tika on his forehead.

Also read:

Bigg Boss 20 update: Asif Khan's wife Zeba addresses questions over his closeness with Love Gill