Salman Khan to Sourav Ganguly, Bigg Boss announces biggest-ever multi-language rollout

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss will be back on a bigger scale this year. Starting September 2026, the reality show will return with six editions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla. For the first time, all six versions will roll out during the same season, making it the franchise's biggest launch yet.

Bigg Boss will be back on a larger scale

The new season will stream on JioHotstar and air across the JioStar television network. The familiar faces of the franchise will return as hosts. Salman Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal will lead their respective editions. Joining them this year is former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, who will host the Bangla edition.

According to JioStar, Bigg Boss reached over 500 million viewers across languages and clocked more than 438 billion viewing minutes. Engagement also grew by 47 per cent compared to the previous year. More than 625 brands from 46 categories partnered with the franchise, including 49 first-time advertisers.

More about the new editions of Bigg Boss 2026

The report also underlines how viewers interact with the show beyond regular episodes. On JioHotstar, six out of every 10 viewers watched the 24x7 live feed. The platform also recorded over 9.32 billion votes and 43 million live chats, showing how audiences actively participate in the show.

Speaking about the milestone, Mahesh Shetty, Head – Entertainment Sales, TV, JioStar, said, "Over the last two decades, Bigg Boss has consistently reinvented itself, growing in scale, engagement and cultural relevance with every season. This festive season marks our biggest milestone yet as six editions come together across languages, making it the biggest-ever celebration of the show. The enduring strength of Bigg Boss lies in its ability to drive sustained audience participation and create shared cultural moments that translate into measurable business outcomes for brands. India’s Bigg Reality captures this journey through data and insights, offering marketers a strategic overview of how the format became a cultural phenomenon. At JioStar, we believe shows like Bigg Boss deserve to be documented, not just celebrated; and, this coffee table book spotlights these defining moments in the evolution of India’s entertainment ecosystem."

Bhaskar Ramesh, Head – Entertainment Sales, Digital, JioStar, added, "In a landscape of fragmented audience attention specifically during festive season, Bigg Boss acts as a powerful magnet, delivering unified attention at scale for three most important sale months of the year. Driven by a 47% year-on-year growth in engagement—fuelled by 24/7 live feeds, billions of votes, and live chats—the show transforms passive viewers into active participants. For brands, this deep, measurable engagement offers an unparalleled opportunity to break through the clutter, moving beyond standard media tactics to innovate where content, culture, and commerce converge."

The report also notes that the franchise generated more than 1.7 billion social media engagements and inspired around 30 million user-created memes in 2025. In Southern India, the show reached over 300 million viewers, while more than 200 million viewers tuned in across Hindi-speaking markets.

Which edition of Bigg Boss are you most excited for this year?

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