Who is Santy Sharma? Rapper trends amid Bigg Boss 20 contestant rumours

New Delhi:

The buzz around Bigg Boss 20 has already begun, even though the show is yet to premiere. Like every year, several names are being linked to the new season, and rapper Santy Sharma is one of them. His name has been doing the rounds on fan pages and entertainment portals. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers or the channel. For now, it is all speculation.

Who is Santy Sharma?

Santy Sharma's real name is Ganesh Sharma. He is a rapper, singer and lyricist from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. He is also among the early hip-hop artists to emerge from the region and has built a loyal fan base over the years.

The rapper recently made his Bollywood debut with Housefull 5, which brought him wider recognition.

All about Santy Sharma's music journey

Santy started making music in 2016. His first release, Suni Suni Sadko, was uploaded on his YouTube channel, Santy Sharma Official, and it had received a positive response.

A year later, he released Udaan, a motivational rap song that became one of his most popular tracks. Later, he came out with songs like Koshish Meri and The Valentine Song, continuing his journey as an independent artist.

In 2019, he entered the commercial music space with Peeta Daaru, released under JK Entertainment. His track Black Heart also performed well online. It was in 2024, when he announced his first solo album, Reborn, which featured seven songs.

What do we know about Bigg Boss 20?

Reports suggest Salman Khan will return as host for the new season. Filming for Bigg Boss 20 is expected to begin on September 21, while the contestant selection process is likely to start soon.

Apart from Santy Sharma, names like Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Ridhima Gupta, Anjali Arora, Jannat Zubair, Awez Darbar and Uorfi Javed have also surfaced online. Arbaz Patel, Bhagirath Bhatt, Bhavya Singh, Ruru Thakur and Tushar Karwar are also rumoured to be in the mix.

But as of now, the makers have not confirmed a single contestant. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement.

Also read: 'Badshah is being judged…': Rapper Santy Sharma defends singer amid Tateeree song controversy