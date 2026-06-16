Alliance: Bigg Boss format or something new? Here's what Kunal Kemmu's reality show is about

New Delhi:

In this high-octane reality show hosted by Kunal Khemu, 16 contestants will enter the game as partners. However, shifting dynamics, betrayal, and strategic gameplay will put every alliance to the test, with everyone's eyes set on ultimate victory.

So, let's see what Alliance is all about.

Alliance will premiere on Prime Video

This marks a unique initiative for Prime Video, as new episodes of Alliance will be released daily at 12 PM. The show promises a blend of thrill, unpredictability, and twists unlike anything seen before.

Prime Video has announced June 26 as the worldwide premiere date for its highly anticipated reality series, Alliance. This is a significant milestone, as Alliance will be Prime Video's first global daily series, offering viewers a fresh episode every day.

Kunal Khemu's first reality show

With this show, Kunal Khemu will make his debut as a reality show host. Alliance is the first international adaptation of the globally acclaimed Dutch format created by John de Mol (Talpa Studios). The Indian version has been produced by Banijay Asia. This Hindi-language unscripted series will stream on Prime Video starting June 26, not only in India but across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Renowned for his impeccable comic timing, quick wit, and versatility, effortlessly slipping into roles ranging from comedy and thrillers to serious drama, Kunal Khemu will appear in a brand-new avatar in Alliance. This marks his first time hosting a show.

Alliance format

Tailored to the tastes of Indian audiences, the game show features 16 contestants entering the competition in pairs. However, they will soon realize that in this game, no alliance lasts forever. It is a game where any alliance can prove to be either an asset or the biggest obstacle. Ultimately, after overcoming all challenges, only one contestant will remain to emerge as the ultimate winner.

Alliance release date

According to Prime Video, Alliance isn't just a new show; it is set to become your daily dose of entertainment. Each day will bring new episodes, new alliances, fresh twists, and plenty of drama.

New episodes will stream daily on Prime Video at 12 PM, starting June 26.

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