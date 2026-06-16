Odiyan The Age of Illusion: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier team up for new Karan Johar-backed film

New Delhi:

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier have teamed up for a new film, and fans can't keep calm. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film marks the producer's foray into the Malayalam film space. The plot and other details have been kept under wraps.

Odiyan The Age of Illusion announced

In the announcement post, the word Odiyan The Age of Illusion was written amid a black backdrop. A skeleton structure with a bull's head and a human's body was placed in the centre. The film is helmed by Rahul Sadasivan, known for his work in Mammotty's Bramayugam, Bhoothakaalam, and Diés Irae.

"We at @dharmamovies are taking our first step into the world of Malayalam cinema and I am proud to announce that we have the best partners to do it with. Prithviraj, we’ve come such a long way with multiple collaborations behind us and hopefully many more ahead of us too. It gives us great pride to announce our film - Odiyan, directed by the supremely talented @rahulsadasivan_ . His knack for eery storytelling rooted in folklore is a feat in this age of cinema. Bringing this to life on screen is the exceptional @manju.warrier & of course, our favourite Prithviraj himself. Coming soon!", Karan Johar wrote on Instagram. Take a look:

What is the story of Odiyan The Age of Illusion?

At its heart, Odiyan: The Age of Illusion revolves around a fearsome shape-shifter rooted in Kerala folklore, whose arrival unleashes chaos within a powerful matriarchal family. The story explores the blurred lines between reality and illusion through a gripping mix of mythology, suspense and psychological drama. Director Rahul Sadasivan, known for his unique storytelling inspired by Kerala's legends and eerie landscapes, is set to helm what is being described as his most ambitious film to date.

How did fans react?

Fans were elated to see Rahul Sadasivan teaming up for the Odiyan franchise, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier. They posted comments such as "The most excited one waiting..!!!!", "Malayalam cinema is so good! Congratulations!!!! Infinity and Beyond!", "Waiting for the release", "Officially", "Odiyan The Age Of Illusion! A Film By Rahul Sadasivan!! That's Enough!!", "Feels like 'Odiyan' has finally found the right hands", "Evening is fine until saw the director name", "The real odiyan incoming", "After Age of madness we are going to witness Age of Illusion", "And now the real one Excited", and others.

Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rahul Sadasivan on Odiyan

Karan Johar, Producer, Dharma Productions, said, "I have been a great admirer of Malayalam cinema for a long time, and have always wanted to be part of that world. The craft, the courage, the way its filmmakers trust their audiences - it is something I have watched with genuine awe. When this story came to us, with Rahul's vision and Prithviraj at the helm, it felt like exactly the right moment. Odiyan: The Age of Illusion is the kind of film that deserves the biggest possible canvas, and I am glad we get to give it just that."

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Actor & Producer, Prithviraj Productions, said, "The Odiyan is not just a myth, it is a piece of Kerala's identity, a legend that has travelled through generations and continues to hold a powerful place in our cultural consciousness. Bringing this story to the screen in a way that honours its mythology and the culture it comes from, has been a pursuit very close to my heart. Having Dharma Productions come on board as our partner brings together two shared visions and I’m excited to see how it takes shape."

Rahul Sadasivan, Film Director, said, “Folklore has always been a powerful source of fear because it exists in the space between memory, belief, and imagination. With Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, I wanted to revisit one of Kerala’s most enduring legends and bring it to life through a cinematic language rooted in atmosphere, mystery, and emotion. After the love and recognition audiences gave my previous films, this project represents an opportunity to tell a story on a much larger canvas while staying true to the themes that have always interested me. I’m excited to collaborate with Dharma Productions and Prithviraj Productions in bringing this vision to life.”

Odiyan: The Age of Illusion will soon release in cinemas.

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