Mushtaq Khan dies at 75: Supriya Pilgaonkar remembers her Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-star

TV and film actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his supporting roles in films and television, has died at the age of 75 after battling cancer. Following news of his death, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Supriya Pilgaonkar paid tribute to him on social media, remembering him as her 'dearest brother' who showed her the right path from time to time.

Pilgaonkar shared an Instagram Story with a picture of Khan and wrote, "I am in shock. Ishwari's dearest brother who showed her the right path time to time." She also added, "Great actor, always smiling, Sadgati to the departed soul."

(Image Source : SUPRIYA PILGAONKAR'S INSTA)Supriya Pilgaonkar's Instagram story

Mushtaq Khan played Supriya Pilgaonkar's brother in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

Mushtaq Khan was part of the popular Sony TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, which starred Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles. He played Baldev Tripathi, Ishwari's brother and Dev Dixit's maternal uncle.

Pilgaonkar played Ishwari, Dev's mother, while Sheikh portrayed Dev and Fernandes played Sonakshi. Khan's character was part of the Dixit family's extended family and appeared in the show's original run as well as its subsequent seasons.

His association with the show remains one of his notable television credits, alongside a career that included several recognisable supporting roles in Hindi cinema.

Mushtaq Khan's battle with cancer

Khan died on Thursday, September 24. Reports said he had been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for around 15 days after his health deteriorated. He had reportedly been diagnosed with cancer five years ago, with the disease recurring recently.

His screen career spanned more than four decades. Khan made his film debut with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980 and went on to appear in films including Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Jodi No. 1 and Welcome.

Mushtaq Khan's memorable Welcome role

Khan was particularly remembered for his comic role in the 2007 film Welcome, where his monologue about his artificial leg became one of the film's most recognisable sequences.

He also continued working in films in later years, appearing in projects including Gadar 2, Badhaai Do and Stree 2. His work across films and television made him a familiar face to audiences over several generations.

His death has prompted tributes from colleagues and co-stars, including Supriya Pilgaonkar, who shared a personal remembrance of the actor she worked with on Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

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