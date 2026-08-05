22 children dead in Gujarat due to Chandipura virus; 35 cases confirmed as government issues fresh advisory

Ahmedabad :

There have been 22 deaths of children because of the Chandipura virus in Gujarat, and therefore, it remains a cause of worry, especially for the parents. Nevertheless, the Gujarat health department has confirmed that not all the cases that are reported to be due to the Chandipura virus are so; hence, the public should get the right information.

According to Health Minister Praful Panseriya, Gujarat has recorded 184 suspected cases so far, of which 35 have tested positive for Chandipura virus. The results of 11 samples are still awaited, while seven children are currently undergoing treatment in government hospitals. Six patients have recovered and have been discharged.

Not every suspected case is Chandipura virus

Addressing the current situation, the health minister said all suspected cases should not be assumed to be Chandipura virus infections. The government stated that 35 patients have tested positive so far, while laboratory testing is still underway for several others. Officials also clarified that cases have emerged from different parts of Gujarat and are not limited to a single village or district.

Government ramps up surveillance and hospital preparedness

The Gujarat Health Department said all children admitted to civil hospitals in Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha-Himmatnagar, Patan, Rajkot and Bhavnagar are receiving specialised treatment under continuous medical supervision. To ensure timely treatment, all government and private paediatric hospitals have been instructed to immediately admit children showing symptoms of Chandipura virus to ICU beds equipped with oxygen and ventilator support. The move aims to prevent severe complications such as multiple organ failure.

Why is the government asking people to fill cracks in mud houses?

Since Chandipura virus spreads primarily through sandflies, the state has intensified vector-control measures.

The Health Department has advised residents to:

Fill cracks in mud houses and earthen walls, where sandflies may rest.

Allow insecticide spraying in villages, particularly in livestock-rearing areas.

Cooperate with health teams conducting surveillance and awareness drives.

Officials believe reducing sandfly breeding and resting sites is one of the most effective ways to limit transmission.

There is still no vaccine or specific treatment

The government reiterated that there is currently no approved vaccine or specific antiviral medicine for Chandipura virus. Still, physicians and scientists are working towards developing effective vaccines and treatment methods. For now, the only way to manage the condition is by timely diagnosis and hospitalisation.

Parents should watch for these symptoms

The Health Department has urged parents to seek immediate medical attention if children develop:

High fever

Vomiting

Seizures or convulsions

Unusual drowsiness

Sudden changes in behaviour or consciousness

Doctors warn that Chandipura virus can progress rapidly in children, making early treatment critical.

Government urges people not to panic

While the number of deaths has raised concern, the Gujarat government has appealed to citizens not to spread or believe rumours.

Officials stressed that the state health machinery is closely monitoring the situation under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Surveillance has been strengthened across Gujarat, hospitals have been put on alert, and preventive measures are being intensified to control the spread of the virus.

Health experts continue to advise that awareness, prompt medical care and vector control remain the most effective ways to protect children during the ongoing monsoon season.

Also read:

Can Chandipura virus turn deadly? Doctors reveal when parents should worry and when they shouldn't