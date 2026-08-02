Did Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna lock horns yet again on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Know here

New Delhi:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 started on August 1, 2026, and made a splash with its first episode. The stunt-based reality show reunited Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna, who finished as the first runner-up and winner of Bigg Boss 19, respectively. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show also features 12 other contestants from the television and social media worlds.

Despite being on the same team, Gaurav and Farrhana appeared to struggle to work together. Their first task involved a water-and-air challenge featuring a helicopter. While both contestants have a fear of water, they had different explanations for why they failed to complete the stunt.

Farrhana and Gaurav clash yet again

After Rohit Shetty asked the duo why they could not finish the task, Gaurav said that Farrhana had agreed before the challenge that she would climb the ladder leading to the helicopter. However, according to him, that did not happen.

Farrhana, however, interrupted Gaurav and said she had never agreed to do so. She accused the Bigg Boss winner of trying to blame her for the team's loss. Responding to her remarks, Gaurav said it reminded him of his Bigg Boss experience and that he was not surprised.

Gaurav Khanna's fans claim Farrhana contradicted herself

A video has now gone viral online in which Gaurav Khanna's fans claim Farrhana contradicted herself after the challenge. In the clip, Gaurav tells the Laila Majnu actress that she would have to climb the stairs at least halfway. Farrhana appears to agree, replying, "Main aa jaungi," three times.

However, when the contestants later spoke to Rohit Shetty, Farrhana said she had never agreed to climb the ladder. She also claimed that Gaurav did not hear her despite her calling out his name several times. Gaurav responded by saying that the loud noise from the helicopter's fan prevented him from hearing her.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

Gaurav Khanna

Rubina Dilaik

Orhan Awatramani (Orry)

Farrhana Bhatt

Jasmin Bhasin

Karan Wahi

Rithvik Dhanjani

Avika Gor

Avinash Mishra

Harsh Gujral

Vishal Aditya Singh

Shagun Sharma

Ruhaanika Dhawan

Where to watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiered on August 1, 2026, on Colors TV. The episodes are also available to stream on JioHotstar. New episodes air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, featuring new stunts, challenges and eliminations.

Also Read:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiere today: Release time, contestants, where to watch Rohit Shetty's reality show