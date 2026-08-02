Lock Upp 2 final week: Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi's fallout sparks reactions on X | Internet weighs in

New Delhi:

Today's episode of Lock Upp 2 took an emotional turn when contestants were asked to choose the season's first finalist. While some contestants received special advantages, others were awarded cash prizes. Shreya Kalra was one of those who received a special power, the authority to eliminate anyone of her choice. Ultimately, only Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda remained inside the cell, and one of them had to become the first finalist.

This led to an intense emotional showdown between the two.

Shivangi Joshi breaks down because of Harshad Chopda

With the final decision resting between them, Harshad revealed to Shivangi that he had intentionally lost the previous challenge. He admitted, "I lost that game on purpose."

Hearing this left Shivangi heartbroken, and both were moved to tears. Overcome with emotion, Shivangi asked why Harshad had deliberately given up his chance. She said that if winning Lock Upp 2 was in her destiny, she would eventually lift the trophy.

Initially, both offered to step out of the cell so the other could become the first finalist. However, Harshad later stood firm on his decision to stay, stating that he had not yet had the opportunity to play for himself.

X users react to the emotional showdown

It appears that many social media users have grown tired of the duo's emotional moments and repeated sacrifices for each other on the show. Here are some of the reactions:

Harshad Chopda becomes the first finalist of Lock Upp 2

When jailor Riteish Deshmukh asked them to make a final decision, Shivangi chose to step out of the cell, making Harshad Chopda the first finalist of Lock Upp 2. The emotional moment did not end there. Shivangi broke down in tears, saying that Harshad was no more deserving of the finalist spot than she was. Seeing her cry left Harshad visibly emotional as well. He realised how deeply his decision had hurt Shivangi. The two have consistently supported each other throughout the show.

Shreya Kalra tries to eliminate Shivangi Joshi

In today's episode of Lock Upp 2, Shreya Kalra was given the authority to eliminate one of the six at risk contestants. Shivangi Joshi, who had just been competing for a place in the finale, suddenly found herself facing the threat of elimination.

Given the atmosphere inside the house, most contestants and viewers expected Shreya to choose either Yogesh Rawat or Akanksha Chamola. However, she surprised everyone by naming Shivangi.

It now remains to be seen whether Shivangi will indeed be eliminated from the show or whether the makers still have another twist in store.

Also Read:

Aarush Bhola defends Varun Yadav, says Lock Upp 2 judges were biased; explains 'Mithu' remark