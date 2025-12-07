Bigg Boss 19 controversies: The 5 biggest fights and scandals that rocked the season Bigg Boss 19 turned into one of the show’s most dramatic seasons, with controversies ranging from Tanya Mittal’s age dispute to FIRs, food fights and explosive verbal clashes.

Salman Khan–hosted Bigg Boss 19 is coming to an end, and, just like expectations, this season too spiralled into one of the most contentious editions in recent years. This season was also unpredictable, as what felt like a routine mix of arguments and alliances snowballed into controversies involving contestants, fan groups, and, most notably, a lot of drama took place outside the house.

So, let's have a look at the 5 biggest controversies of Bigg Boss 19 that were followed massively for this season's contestants: Ashnoor Kaur (TV actor), Zeishan Quadri (TV actor and screenwriter), Tanya Mittal (spiritual influencer), Awez Darbar (social media influencer), Nagma Mirajkar (social media influencer), Nehal Chudasama (Miss Diva Universe 2018 winner), Baseer Ali (Splitsvilla 10 winner), Abhishek Bajaj (TV and film actor), Gaurav Khanna (TV actor), Natalia Janoszek (film actor), Pranit More (stand-up comedian), Farrhana Bhatt (film actress), Neelam Giri (Bhojpuri actress), Kunickaa Sadanand (TV actress), Mridul Tiwari (YouTuber) and Amaal Mallik (singer-composer).

BB 19 Controversy Number 1: Tanya Mittal's age dispute

An official promotional graphic for Bigg Boss 19 stated Tanya's birth year as 2000, meaning she's only 25 years old. However, several of her old videos stated that the actress was born on September 27, 1995. Moreover, the spiritual influencer celebrated her 30th birthday inside the BB 19 house.

BB 19 Controversy Number 2: Amaal Mallik snatches Farrhana Bhatt's food plate

After Farrhana Bhatt chose to shred Neelam Giri's family letter, the singer-composer threw away Farrhana's food from the dining table and even broke her plate. Later, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan reprimanded Amaal, and even his father Daboo Malik appeared on the show to warn his son.

BB 19 Controversy Number 3: Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife Akanksha Jindal's involvement

Abhishek Bajaj’s closeness with co-contestant Ashnoor Kaur was questioned by several, including the host, Salman Khan. Things turned toxic for audiences when Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, posted Instagram stories and wrote that the actor was “fooling around with a 21-year-old.” She took several occasions to post against the Bigg Boss 19 contestant. However, post-Abhishek's eviction, no such reactions have come up ever since. Additionally, Salman was seen teasing Abhishek over his ex-wife.

BB 19 Controversy Number 4: Farrhana's team files FIR against Amaal Mallik's family

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt's family took legal action against singer-composer Amaal Mallik's aunt Roshan Garry Bhinder, the Fifafooz YouTube channel and YouTube India for her remarks about the former in an interview. In the press note issued by Farrhana Bhatt's team, her family sought Rs 1 crore compensation for “reputational and emotional harm.” For the unversed, Amaal's aunt had used the word “terrorist” for the actress hailing from Kashmir.

BB 19 Controversy Number 5: Kunickaa Sadanand's 'Sursuri' tale

Bigg Boss 19 saw high-voltage drama during a captaincy task when Amaal Mallik's comment on Abhishek and Ashnoor was misinterpreted by Kunickaa Sadanand. 'Ashnoor ko kuch bolo toh Abhishek ko sursuri hone lagti hai,' was said by Amaal. However, Kunickaa misheard, misinterpreted and misinformed Abhishek, which led to almost a physical and hour-long verbal fight between the two. It all resulted in the captaincy task being cancelled and Salman Khan lashing out at all the people involved.

