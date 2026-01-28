Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Virat Kohli as captain, targets Rohit Sharma next in special T20I record India captain Suryakumar Yadav is back in full flow with the bat and he already has a brilliant record as captain. Even as India are leading 3-0 vs New Zealand in T20Is, Surya has gone past Kohli and is next aiming Rohit Sharma's record in the shortest format of the game.

Visakhapatnam:

Suryakumar Yadav has a flawless record in T20Is as captain so far. He was appointed at the helm of the team in July 2024, a month after India won the T20 World Cup in June under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. He took over the team from there and, since then, has won six consecutive bilateral series and also the Asia Cup. India have won 31 out of 41 matches under his captaincy and Surya is already the third most successful captain for India in the shortest format of the game.

He surpassed Virat Kohli in this regard in Guwahati when India chased down 154 runs in just 10 overs, showcasing their utter dominance in the format. Kohli led India to 30 wins in 50 matches as captain from 2017 to 2021. Surya is now only behind MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma on this list and may close in on the gap with Dhoni in the T20 World Cup.

Most matches won as India's captain in T20Is (Super Over wins not considered)

Players Matches won Rohit Sharma 49 MS Dhoni 42 Suryakumar Yadav 31 Virat Kohli 30

Surya chases Rohit's record in T20Is

Meanwhile, runs are flowing again off Suryakumar Yadav's bat as he has amassed 171 runs in three matches so far in the ongoing series against New Zealand. He is only 41 runs away from completing 3000 runs in the shortest format and can comfortably break Rohit Sharma's record in the list of players fastest to 3000 runs.

Virat Kohli is the fastest Indian in this regard, having done it in just 81 innings. He is the second fastest overall in this list while Surya can become fifth fastest in the overall list if he achieves the milestone in the fourth T20I against New Zealand. Rohit completed 3000 runs in the format in 108 innings while Surya has so far batted in 96 innings for India. This means, the current India T20I skipper can easily surpass Rohit in this regard.

