BCCI release RAPP sheet: What is it and why is it extremely vital in IPL? The BCCI has shared a 1,307-player RAPP list for IPL teams to sign replacements from unsold auction players. With names like Steve Smith and Daryl Mitchell included. KKR would refer to this to sign a replacement player for Mustafizur Rahman.

New Delhi:

As Indian Premier League franchises shift focus from the auction room to squad management, attention has turned to the Registered Available Player Pool, commonly known as the RAPP. While not widely discussed among fans, the list plays a crucial role in shaping teams once the auction is complete by offering franchises a pool of eligible replacement players.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has circulated a list of 1,307 players to all franchises. These are players who entered the auction held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, remained part of the process, but went unsold. Any franchise needing a replacement during the season must select from this pool.

The RAPP includes several high-profile international names. Former Australia captain Steve Smith, England players Reece Topley, Jamie Smith and Jonny Bairstow, and New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell are all listed. Mitchell, who recently earned Player of the Series honours in the ODI series between India and New Zealand, appears at number 98 on the list with a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Indian players with international experience also feature prominently. Mayank Agarwal, KS Bharat, Deepak Hooda, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Sandeep Warrier and Umesh Yadav are among the capped Indian options, each carrying a reserve price of Rs 75 lakh.

The BCCI has outlined strict guidelines regarding the use of the RAPP. Franchises are not permitted to sign a replacement player for a fee lower than the reserve price the player set ahead of the auction. Additionally, while teams may engage players from the RAPP as net bowlers during the season, such arrangements do not grant any preferential rights.

Why is it vital?

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently looking for a replacement of Mustafizur Rahman, after the Bangladesh pacer was released. The three-time champions can now only refer to the sheet to decide on their next signing.

In IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings made multiple changes to their squad, owing to several injuries. They also had to refer to these RAPP sheets.