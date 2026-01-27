Siddaramaiah snaps at youth Congress workers amid 'DK, DK' chants at rally against VB-G RAM law Along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, several senior Congress leaders attended the rally, including party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, ministers, MPs and MLAs.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lost his temper on Tuesday after a group of Youth Congress workers raised slogans in support of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during a protest rally in Bengaluru. The protest was organised by the Congress Party to oppose the Centre’s decision to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin), also known as VB-G RAM G.

When Siddaramaiah stood up and moved towards the podium, some Congress workers began chanting “DK, DK”. The slogans grew louder, disrupting the programme.

Visibly annoyed by the interruptions, CM Siddaramaiah shouted at the workers and asked them to remain silent. However, the sloganeering continued despite his warning.

“Who are those shouting ‘DK, DK’,” he said.

The operator also urged the crowd to keep quiet.

“The Youth Congress leaders should keep quiet. The chief minister is addressing. We know who you are. Listen to the CM silently,” he said.

Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar power tussle

The Congress Party has been witnessing a tug of war for power between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the last few months. Several Congress MLAs even reached Delhi seeking a change in leadership as the government completed half tenure.

The Congress top brass, however, asked the two leaders to discuss the issue within themselves.

To dissolve contention over the issue Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met for breakfast on three different occasions. Both leaders said they will comply with the decision taken by the party high command.