First visuals emerge from Ajit Pawar’s plane crash site, thick smoke engulfs area | WATCH The first visuals emerging from the crash site of the chartered plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have revealed a scene of intense devastation in Baramati.

Mumbai:

The first visuals emerging from the crash site of the chartered plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have revealed a scene of intense devastation in Baramati. Dramatic footage shows a towering blaze with thick smoke billowing across the area as emergency teams rushed to the spot. Officials confirmed that the aircraft was completely gutted in the fire. Visuals from the scene show the aircraft shattered into pieces, with debris strewn across a large patch of land. The wreckage indicates the sheer impact of the crash, leaving all five on board dead, including Ajit Pawar.