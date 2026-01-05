Triple murder in Delhi: Man kills mother, sister and brother in Laxmi Nagar; surrenders before police It is not clear why the man killed his family members. According to the police, the accused has been identified as 25-year-old Yashveer Singh, who is a resident of the Mangal Bazar area.

New Delhi:

A horrific incident has been reported from Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, where a triple murder was reported after a man allegedly murdered his mother, sister and brother, said the police on Monday. Following killing his family members, the man went to the Laxmi Nagar police station and surrendered before the officials.

The police later went to the spot and retrieved the three bodies.

However, it is not clear why the man killed his family members. According to the police, the accused has been identified as 25-year-old Yashveer Singh, who is a resident of the Mangal Bazar area. He killed his family members - mother Kavita (46), sister Meghana (24), and brother Mukul (14) - due to financial problems, the police said.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and Yashveer has been arrested now. "All facts and circumstances are being verified, and further investigation is in progress. Further details will be shared as the investigation proceeds," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Neighbours in shock

Meanwhile, the incident has left people in the Mangal Bazar area in shock. "The police told us that a triple murder has been reported in here. I don't know the three victims, though. The police are investigating the case. No one here had any knowledge. They (the victims) used to do their regular activities daily," said Mahesh Sharma, a neighbour.

Father-son assaulted in Laxmi Nagar

This is the second serious crime that has taken place in Laxmi Nagar on Monday. Earlier, a dispute over ownership of a gym in led to a clash with a man beaten, his wife allegedly molested, and their son stripped and assaulted in public.

According to the police, the confrontation was sparked by a dispute after Satish allegedly cheated the couple and took control of the gym. Tensions escalated following repeated arguments over the issue, culminating in the assault.

ALSO READ - Father-son duo stripped, brutally assaulted in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, chilling video surfaces