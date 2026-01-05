Father-son duo stripped, brutally assaulted in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, chilling video surfaces The attack took place on January 2 between 3 and 3:30 pm, outside their own house. The victims’ mother, Rita Garg, said the violence began when she and her husband were standing outside their property.

New Delhi:

In Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area a group of men reportedly assaulted a father and his son in public. The victims were allegedly stripped and beaten as onlookers watched. A video of the incident has gone viral on various social media platforms.

Incident reported from outside family property

According to the family, the attack took place on January 2 between 3 and 3:30 pm, outside their own house. The victims’ mother, Rita Garg, said the violence began when she and her husband were standing outside their property and were confronted by local men.

Rita Garg alleged that her husband was grabbed and assaulted first, followed by a violent attack involving multiple accused. She claimed she was also beaten when she tried to intervene. She further alleged that while she went to seek police help, the attackers dragged her son out of the house, stripped him, and beat him in public.

Family says sons missing after incident

The victims’ father, Rajesh Garg, said both their sons have since left home due to fear and trauma and have switched off their mobile phones. “We don’t know where they are,” he said, adding that his son’s wedding is scheduled in a few days.

Police have reportedly arrested one accused so far, while others are said to be absconding. The family has demanded immediate arrest of all those involved and strict punishment.