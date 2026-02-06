Uttar Pradesh: Five senior IPS officers transferred, Sushil Chandrabhan named STF DIG Yamuna Prasad, a 2012-batch IPS officer and UP native with BA and MA degrees, transfers from DCP at Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate to DIG at Moradabad's Police Training School, prioritising enhanced officer training against growing security demands.

Lucknow:

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh transferred five senior IPS officers on February 6, all at DIG rank, issuing the orders late Friday evening. Postings shifted primarily between Lucknow and Moradabad, targeting key anti-corruption and specialized units.

Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia to DGP office

Lucknow resident and 2009-batch IPS officer Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia, previously DIG at the Anti-Corruption Organisation in Lucknow, has been elevated to DIG (Establishment) at DGP Office. A BTech graduate before civil services, he brings technical expertise to his new role.

Sushil Kumar takes STF helm

Ghule Sushil Kumar, a 2012-batch IPS from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, steps up from SSP to DIG at the Special Task Force (STF) in Lucknow. His promotion underscores the government's push to bolster elite operations against organized crime.

Sachindra Patel to Anti-Corruption DIG

Sachindra Patel, formerly with the 44th PAC Battalion in Meerut, replaces Chaurasia as DIG at Lucknow's Anti-Corruption Organisation. This swap aims to inject fresh leadership into graft investigations.

Yamuna Prasad to PTS Moradabad

From Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate as DCP, 2012-batch UP native Yamuna Prasad (BA and MA holder) moves to DIG at Police Training School (PTS) in Moradabad, focusing on officer training amid rising security needs.

Hemraj Meena to UP SIFS

Superintendent Hemraj Meena, previously at Police Headquarters, assumes DIG duties at UP State Industrial and Firefighting Service (SIFS) in Lucknow, enhancing industrial security and emergency response capabilities.