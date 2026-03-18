Yuzvendra Chahal quits alcohol ahead of IPL 2026, states reason behind Punjab's IPL 2025 final loss to RCB

New Delhi:

Ahead of the IPL 2026 campaign, Punjab Kings’ marquee spinner Yuzvendra Chahal revealed the discipline and the lifestyle change he has adopted for the tournament. The leg-spinner, who remains the league’s highest wicket-taker, has mentioned to be working on his fitness and mindset following a demanding previous season, which saw Punjab lose to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash.

In an interaction with former cricketer AB de Villiers, Chahal shared that he has given up alcohol for over six months, a decision he believes will help him contribute more effectively on the field and set an example within the squad. He aims to inspire people with his performance in the forthcoming season, as Chahal aims his first IPL title in 13 years.

“I’ve stopped drinking alcohol, and it’s been more than six months. I am now 35, so I want to be more active and give my 150% for my team. As a senior player, I want people in the IPL to learn something from me," Chahal told De Villiers.

Chahal reveals the Jansen factor behind defeat to RCB

Meanwhile, Punjab entered last season’s final with momentum but fell short in a narrow defeat to RCB, losing by six runs. The result marked another missed opportunity for the franchise to secure its first IPL title, leaving players frustrated after coming close. Chahal pointed to the absence of Marco Jansen as a key factor in the outcome, noting the all-rounder’s impact throughout the tournament.

“In the final, we missed Jansen as he was not there. If he were there, we would have definitely won the championship. The way he bowled throughout the tournament was brilliant, and batting too, he was capable of hitting two to three sixes in the end. We are even more confident now because of the way he is bowling. It’s not going to be easy for the opposition openers," he added.

Jansen had departed early to join South Africa’s preparations for the World Test Championship final against Australia, leaving a gap in Punjab’s bowling unit during the title clash. The opposition capitalised, posting a total of 190 runs, which proved decisive. Chahal also reflected on his own condition during the knockout stages, revealing he was not at full fitness.

“I was a bit disappointed with myself. After the KKR game, I had a rib fracture, and later, my knuckle got fractured. So in the semifinal and final, I wasn’t able to bowl my proper leg-spin. This year, I want to take care of my body first," he said.

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