Karnataka Bandh tomorrow: Will schools, colleges, banks, offices be closed? Here’s what you must know

Bengaluru:

As a nationwide strike, also known as Bharat Bandh, has been called by central trade unions, Karnataka is set for disruptions on Thursday. Several services in the state are likely to be affected in the state due to the bandh. Notably, the demand of the bandh is for the rollback of the Centre’s four new labour codes. With support from farmer groups and Left parties, the Bharat Bandh can have a huge impact on banking, transport and several routine services across the state.

Why Has Bharat Bandh Been Called?

The Bharat Bandh has been called to protest the four labour codes introduced by the central government, which replaced 29 existing labour laws to simplify compliance for employers.

A joint forum of 10 central trade unions, including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC) have called for the strike on Thursday.

Bharat Bandh: What are their demands

The trade union leaders said the strike is aimed at pressing for stronger social security measures and protection of labour rights. Various trade union leaders say the strike is aimed at pressing for stronger social security measures and protection of labour rights and they also argue that the new labour codes weaken worker protections and collective bargaining rights.

Schools, colleges, banks, post offices may face closures

As part of the bandh, various banks buses, government offices, and some industries may see disruptions, especially in Bengaluru , where unions tend to mobilise in large numbers. However, the essential services like hospitals and ambulance operations will be exempted.

Schools, colleges and public sector units may face closures or disruptions. Apart from this, the KSRTC buses and some local transport services could be affected. Furthermore, the shops, markets, fuel pumps and industrial units in certain areas may also remain shut.

Karnataka Banhd: What’s open, what’s closed?

Traffic movement is likely to slow down in Bengaluru

Essential services including hospitals, ambulances, pharmacies, water and electricity supply, fire services, airports and trains are expected to function normally

Private offices and online delivery services may operate with reduced staff.

Emergency services will not be disrupted

