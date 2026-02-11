Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Know what's open and what's closed across India as trade unions announce stir Organisers have said the protest could see participation from more than 30 crore workers. A joint platform representing ten central trade unions has confirmed that the strike will proceed as planned.

New Delhi:

India is set to witness major disruptions on February 12 as several central trade unions, supported by farmer groups, have called for a nationwide strike, commonly known as a Bharat Bandh. The action is expected to impact daily life across many states, affecting banking operations, transport services and government offices.

Organisers have said the protest could see participation from more than 30 crore workers. A joint platform representing ten central trade unions has confirmed that the strike will proceed as planned.

According to union leaders, the protest has been organised in response to the Centre’s labour reforms and broader economic policies. They argue that the recently introduced four labour codes weaken worker protections and reduce job security. Union representatives claim the changes give employers greater flexibility in hiring and dismissing employees, while diluting safeguards that previously protected workers’ rights.

Support from farmer organisations is expected to strengthen the scale of the protest. With essential services likely to face interruptions, authorities are preparing for possible disruptions in public services and routine activities across several regions.

The major trade unions participating in the protest include CITU, AITUC, INTUC, HMS, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

Services which are likely to remain closed:

Markets and shops in major cities

Public sector banks in several regions

Government offices in most affected areas

Public transport due to possible road blockades

Schools and colleges

Services which are likely to remain open:

Hospitals and other medical facilities

Private offices

Airports

ATMs

Other essential service

What precautions people need to follow

A nationwide Bharat Bandh is expected to lead to major disruptions in several regions. Residents are advised to check the situation in their local areas and plan their travel accordingly. Officials and banks have also urged people to finish any important financial or government-related tasks ahead of time to avoid inconvenience.